Trumpists Storm Capitol At Behest Of Dear Leader
Today, thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington for what they are calling their "Save America Rally" — though it might more accurately be described as a "Death Wish Rally." Not only because are they all smushing real close together without masks, but because yesterday they were actually chanting "Victory or Death!"
Far-right activist and "Stop the Steal" leader Ali Alexander in Freedom Plaza leads the crowd in a "Victory or deat… https://t.co/qozxHXR0dA— Zachary Petrizzo (@Zachary Petrizzo)1609884007.0
Given that the odds of victory are nil, they may as well have just stood there chanting "death!"
During the rally today, Rudy Giuliani called for a "Trial by Combat" — perhaps he did not mean literal combat, and yet that is what is literally going on right now.
That's not what a trial by combat is, of course, but why expect these people to start using terms correctly now? Also, in his speech to the crowd, Giuliani expressed hope that Vice President Mike Pence would do some congressional magic and give Trump all of the votes from the five states he didn't win but thinks he did, ensuring that he would remain president for decades to come.
You know who else spoke at the rally today? Donald Trump himself! For over an hour.
Trump, too, hoped that Mike Pence would "come through" and do a thing he is definitely not legally allowed to do, or some vice president would have named himself king by now.
"Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn't that will be a sad day for our country, because YOU ARE SWORN TO UPHOLD OUR CONSTITUTION."
That did not happen. In fact, right around the time Trump was saying this, Mike Pence released a letter explaining that he would not be able to decide to accept or reject electors from any state.
NEW FROM MIKE PENCE: https://t.co/RkDCmD0Lk4— Kelly O'Donnell (@Kelly O'Donnell)1609955786.0
Too bad, so sad.
Here are some other things that happened in that very long speech, just to break it down for you.
- So much whinging about Hillary Clinton and how she is the saddest person in America because "they" didn't steal the election for her like "they" did for Joe Biden.
- Lots of "You're good enough, you're smart enough, and doggone it, people like you. And you're the Real Americans who built this country!" to his supporters.
- A weird detour about how Oprah had him on in the final week of her show, which she did not (this is a thing he lies about a lot for some reason) and how Oprah used to love him and then didn't love him when he ran for president and said a lot of racist things while doing so.
- The mainstream media won't report that he won and that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president voted into office by stupid people
- Hunter Biden!
- Twitter is censoring him and no one sees his tweets ever, which is weird because I feel like half of all of our freaking lives revolved around his tweets for the last five years.
- Various stuff he made up about how the elections were rigged in the five states he's disputing.
- His conversation with the Georgia Secretary of State? Actually good. And people LOVED IT.
- He totally won the election and people can't let it be taken away from him.
At the end of this speech, he announced his plans to lead his supporters on a march to the Capitol building.
We're going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue — I love Pennsylvania Avenue — and we're going to the Capitol, and we're going to try and give our Republicans — the weak ones because the strong ones don't need any of our help — we're to try and give — the Democrats are hopeless they're never voting for anything, not even one vote — but we're going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don't need any of our help, we're going to try to give them the kind of pride and boldness they need to take back our country.
Let's see how that worked out!
Trump protesters have broken through barriers at the US Capitol https://t.co/9IgXQkGorE— Donie O'Sullivan (@Donie O'Sullivan)1609956526.0
Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building and the House is now in emergency recess. Pence has been evacua… https://t.co/MEC3O6Ugfx— ❄️ Frost Bite ❄️ (@❄️ Frost Bite ❄️)1609961214.0
Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral Col… https://t.co/xr73tTSmHP— philip lewis (@philip lewis)1609956924.0
It took 159 years, but a mob marching behind a confederate flag has stormed the US Capitol. They are doing so on… https://t.co/Agbnc4BRSK— Andrew Feinberg (@Andrew Feinberg)1609960948.0
Looks like a lot more protesters walking through the Rotunda toward the House chamber https://t.co/MS42rc7bOg— Igor Bobic (@Igor Bobic)1609961287.0
Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, a… https://t.co/YM9b0MSsXu— Steven Nelson (@Steven Nelson)1609961013.0
Now they're just assaulting cops, because "Blue Lives Matter, But Only When They Are Killing Unarmed Black People. Otherwise We Could Give Or Take."
BREAKING: Clashes reported inside the U.S. Capitol building https://t.co/2twyZAD6wJ— BNO News (@BNO News)1609961543.0
Here's Trump on Twitter, whining about Pence, as this is happening.
Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, gi… https://t.co/pNct6O9uuy— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1609961062.0
Oh hey! And now they've got guns.
Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session… https://t.co/q9tpbTfbwQ— ABC News (@ABC News)1609963257.0
Police have guns drawn. We are hiding behind chairs and tables on House gallery— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia Beavers)1609962316.0
And they're shooting them.
shots fired in the capitol, Matt confirms https://t.co/WoHVfehcqg— Christopher Mathias (@Christopher Mathias)1609962364.0
And now conspiracy theorist/QAnon guy Jake Angeli is standing shirtless, in the middle of the senate, wearing a giant fur hat, demanding that Mike Pence come see him.
Photo of Senate right now. 'Where's Pence, show yourself!' protester shouts https://t.co/xGVKMnsf3T— Steven Nelson (@Steven Nelson)1609963294.0
Here is a better look at his costume.
Scores of Trump supporters breached the Capitol building and neared the Senate floor on Wednesday afternoon as thou… https://t.co/38oAzS9Aqr— The New York Times (@The New York Times)1609961707.0
So that's just how this is going to go today. This is what happens when you tell unhinged people that they are beautiful special snowflake patriots with the right to overthrow the government if things don't go their way. Eventually, they're gonna try it.
That’s the confederate flag flying outside the Senate chamber https://t.co/1XB5TlAsuv— Igor Bobic (@Igor Bobic)1609961507.0
I don't know what flavor of treason or sedition or whatnot this is legally. Does it matter?
