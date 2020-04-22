Trumps Begging For Corona-Handouts In UK And Ireland Now Too, Because #Poor
MORE ALMS FOR THE POOR, SIR? MORE ALMS FOR THE POOR? PLEASE, SIR!
Liz just told y'all about how Trump The Organization is begging Trump The President for some nice free government cheese, in the form of rent abatement for Trump's crap-ass hotel in Washington DC, at which not even the roaches wish to lay their roachy heads these days. They just wanna be treated fairly, cried Eric Trump!
Bloomberg is now reporting that there are governments the Trump Organization is definitely welfare queening, and they are the United Kingdom and Ireland. You see, Trump has stinky trashy failing garbage golf resorts in those countries too, and poor-ass Trump ain't got no money to pay the bagpipe players, due to aggravated poorness. :(
Commence to weeping:
The Trump Organization is seeking U.K. and Irish bailout money to help cover wages for bartenders, bagpipers and other employees furloughed from its European golf properties because of the coronavirus lockdown.
Overseas businesses owned by U.S. President Donald Trump can tap government funds meant to help retain workers. In the U.S., by contrast, they're specifically written out of the enormous U.S. economic relief package.
So, on the one hand, this is less bad than what the Trumps are doing in US America. These funds are automatic in Ireland and the UK, whereas Trump's American garbage resorts were excluded from the US coronavirus cash infusions. In the UK and Ireland, companies are within their rights to scoop into the government fund to keep their workers paid.
On the other hand, Donald Trump is such a fucking tremendous billionaire (allegedly), so it's kinda, you know, fuck you. Who's footing the bill for Trump's foreign emoluments outposts, which were losing money anyway, in the time of coronavirus? Taxpayers in the UK and Ireland.
Martin Ford, an elected official in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where one of the resorts is located, said that a similar standard should be applied to Trump, who's boasted of his billions.
"The huge tab for this will be borne throughout the whole population through higher taxes," said Ford, a longtime critic of the Trump resort. "If what he says about his personal wealth is true, Trump doesn't need the money, and I don't see why U.K. taxpayers of the future should be helping him out."
As Bloomberg reports, the programs cover most of Trump's bagpiper expenses, but not all, though companies are "encouraged" to fill the tank up the rest of the way if they can. Is the Trump Organization able to do that, or does it even have two nickels to rub together because Donald Trump isn't as rich as he says he is? Who can say! And nobody Bloomberg talked to is willing to say whether Trump is filling 'er up, for his bagpipers.
Oh well, if things get really rough, they can always put Mike Pence on a plane and have him and his entire entourage stay at one of the resorts, maybe Doonbeg again, and they can charge the Secret Service and the military and his entire staff one million American Euros per night for each of the rooms, which is definitely the going rate.
It's pretty much what they were doing to stuff cash into those sad fucking loser roach motels anyway, far as we can tell.
