Trump’s Christmas Hell House Sends Another Guest Home With COVID-19
Yes, Virginia, there is a coronavirus and your dumb ass is going to catch it if you attend indoor holiday gatherings. Unfortunately, many Republicans have chosen to ignore CDC guidelines and the surgeon general's anguished pleas and instead attend Donald Trump's Christmas death galas.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, fell ill after decking the White House halls a couple weeks ago, and yet they'd tested negative just before the party, which was supposed to make them invincible according to stupid people who aren't doctors.
COVID-19 is non-denominational, so there was more than enough room at the inn for infection during the White House Hanukkah party. Massachusetts Republican Party leader Tom Mountain was hospitalized just three days after the event.
From the Washington Post:
"Lets put it this way: When I went down to Washington, D.C., for the White House Hanukkah event, I was perfectly fine," Mountain, 60, told WJAR. "And three days later after that event, I was in the hospital … ready to be put on a lifesaving ventilator."
Prior to face-planting into COVID-19, Mountain was apparently a “naysayer" of the virus, which has killed more than 330,000 Americans and infected at least 19 million. Then Mountain saw the face of death and now he's a believer. This is classic conservative behavior. They don't believe something is serious until it personally affects them. I'm reminded of the anti-Obamacare Republicans who were diagnosed with cancer and suddenly realized affordable health care access is a good thing!
The not-quite-the-first lady Melania Trump doesn't seem overly moved that these reckless holiday gatherings are literally making people sick. She doesn't give a fuck about Christmas decorations or your coronavirus hospitalizations. She's not in charge of the afterparties.
When asked to comment on Mountain's condition, a spokeswoman for Melania Trump referred the Post to “earlier statements touting safety measures at the holiday events, including reduced crowd sizes and mask requirements."
These idiots apparently confused the word “touting" with “flouting." There were no meaningful safety measures at these events. It was like wearing a hard hat when jumping out of a plane without a parachute. The “reduced crowd sizes" still included more than 100 people from across the country, not at all what the CDC advised.
Vice Chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party Tom Mountain believes he contracted COVID-19 at a White House H… https://t.co/JCcmtV2wxE— Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer Eagan)1609155561.0
And as for the mask requirements, the White House couldn't even maintain a sensible dress code. Mountain showed up looking like a Trump-branded NASCAR vehicle.
MOUNTAIN: People would just leisurely and gingerly take off their mask to mingle, to schmooze. I don't even think some people wore masks the entire time. And again, I was guilty as anyone else. I just wasn't wearing a mask.
Mountain serves as the vice chairman of Massachusetts's Republican Jewish Committee. His wife begged him not to attend the White House Hanukkah Festival of COVID because she was afraid he'd contract the virus, which he did. Now she has to take care of his dumb ass. She stayed home but Mountain cozied up to Kraken handler Sidney Powell and came back with the coronavirus.
"Public health officials have been urging people for months not to gather together. So, respectfully sir, why would you go?" asked NBC 10 News Reporter Tyler Dumont in a 1-on-1 interview.
"I was really politically and morally obligated to go," Mountain said.
Donald Trump is such a monster he'd probably consider it a compliment that someone felt “morally obligated" to risk their health at a stupid holiday party. It's not like he thumbed his nose at doctors so he could open presents with the grandkids on Christmas morning. He's hanging out with Sidney Powell.
Oh, and Trump didn't even show up! He was probably eating Big Macs and pouting over his ongoing election loss.
Because COVID-19 is, you know, contagious, Mountain managed to infect at least four members of his family, including his wife who never wanted anything to do with this mess, his son, his daughter-in-law, and his mother-in-law, who I'm sure won't hold a grudge.
His family has mostly recovered but his symptoms continue. He's suffering from coughing attacks and he's sweating profusely. Last week, he couldn't even speak on the phone.
MOUNTAIN: I didn't listen to the warnings of my own family, and now I'm paying the price.
Trump still plans to hold a big New Year's Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago because he's the worst person who ever lived.
