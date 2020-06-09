Tucker Carlson: Black Lives Matter Not Even About Black Lives! Laura Ingraham: Maybe It's About Gays!
We don't know how to say this, but it seems Fox News is spreading some fake news about Black Lives Matter and the nationwide civil rights movement that has activated in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. It's weird, because usually Fox News is so thoughtful and careful with its reporting.
Haha, we are teasing, Fox News is basically the Klan with more visible hair.
We'll start with Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour, then we'll switch over to Laura Ingraham's White Power Hour.
They're saying Tucker might lose some advertisers over this one, and we can see why. Here is a video of Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson saying that none of this is even about black lives, and you better remember that when "they" come for you. Who is "they"? Black people with lives, sounds like!
Tucker: Black Lives Matter is now a political party www.youtube.com
TUCKER CARLSON: No matter what they tell you, it has very little to do with Black lives. If only it did. If Democratic leaders cared about saving the lives of Black people, and they should, they wouldn't ignore the murder of thousands of young Black men in their cities every year. They wouldn't put abortion clinics in Black neighborhoods. They would, instead, do their very best to improve the public schools and to encourage intact families which we know beyond a shadow of a doubt is central to the life prospects of children. They'd try to make Black neighborhoods as safe as their own neighborhoods. They would close the payday lenders that add so much misery to the lives of poor people of all colors.
You know, the stuff white Republican racists think is best for black people, a subject about which they have many opinions. If only somebody would listen to white Republicans, then black people would be saved! Plus ... payday lenders, a thing we have just learned Tucker Carlson has even said before. Congratulations on being right on one thing, Tuck!
Bonus points for invoking the wingnut fundamentalist Christian lie that abortion is black genocide, because we all know forcing women to carry pregnancies to term so that white Republicans can deny them healthcare and housing works out way better, for black people.
CARLSON: But they don't even consider doing any of this, they don't even try. Instead, they encourage theft and mayhem as if that will help. It will not help.
This may be a lot of things, this moment we're living through, but it is definitely not about Black lives. And remember that when they come for you and at this rate, they will.
Hear that, Uncle MAGA-Stink? Black Lives Matter isn't about black people or their lives, and Tucker says THEY are coming for you. Whoever THEY are.
CARLSON: Anyone who has ever been subjected to the rage of the mob knows the feeling. It's like being swarmed by hornets. You cannot think clearly. And the temptation is to panic. But you can't panic. You got to keep your head and tell the truth. Tell the truth. If you show weakness of any kind, they will crush you.
Oh nothing, just Tucker giving people advice on how to stand your ground when THEY come for you, because THEY definitely are going to do that. Shit your pants, Nana!
It's like he's giving marching orders for the race war, which makes sense, because Tucker Carlson is a white nationalist. Fox News swears he was referring to "Democratic leaders and inner city politicians," not black people in general. In other words, Tucker didn't mean to say Klan words that loudly, he meant to use his inside voice. A dogwhistle is what he was going for, not a dog ARF ARF ARF ARF ARF!
Meanwhile, Laura Ingraham hosted a black guest who also said Black Lives Matter isn't about black lives, but rather about ... *spins wheel of Fox News grievances* ... the gays! White Fox News idiots love it when a black person will say the extremely batshit stuff for them, because then they don't have to say it out loud themselves, like Tucker up there!
This is Niger Innis, national spokesperson for the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) and the executive director of some dumbass Tea Party group, and he has thoughts.
Candace Owens, we found you a friiiiiiend:
INNIS: The BLM movement [...] was founded by Alicia Garza and a number of other co-founders that were promoting a hard Marxist and LGBT agenda. A gay agenda. [...]
A GAY AGENDA?
INNIS: And look, I don't have a problem with people exercising their First Amendment rights [...] but I'll be goddamned if you use the suffer[ing] and misery of black Americans and our legacy to the United States of America as your shield and use us as cannon fodder when your agenda really has not a damn thing to do with saving black lives. If you look at their agenda, defunding the police, that would put black lives in danger!
Or the opposite of that.
INNIS: They have as a part of their platform on their own website, that "we want to disrupt – disrupt! – the western prescribed nuclear family." And we all know that African-Americans [...] that are doing well [...] are best when they come out of a traditional nuclear family.
You'll be shocked that dude up here is misrepresenting and taking out of context what it says on the BLM website about nuclear families.
Anyway, Laura Ingraham was like "I hadn't been aware of the LGBTQ connection at all," and Innis was like "Yeah!" and everything was great on Fox News, because everybody was full of shit, and when everybody's full of shit, nobody is full of shit, and they're not crazy, YOU'RE CRAZY!
The end.
