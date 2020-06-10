Tucker Carlson Brutally Attacked By Muppet
Tucker Carlson is furious, you guys, and he's being attacked, and he's not going to take this lying down.
What happened? Well, you see. Some "Sesame Street" characters went on CNN, and Elmo's dad Louie talked to Elmo about racism and shared A Lesson, like they do on "Sesame Street." Louie explained to Elmo why protesters are "sad" and "upset" right now, and it made Tucker MAD.
LOUIE: People are upset because racism is a huge problem in our country.
ELMO: Yeah.
LOUIE: Across the country, people of color, especially in the black community, are being treated unfairly, because of how they look.
That's it. That's what made Tucker Carlson mad. Muppets saying black people are treated unfairly in America. This is what he is reacting to. That is the entire exchange he showed, in order to show Cracker Barrel America the thing they are supposed to be outraged about.
And so this is what he said in response:
CARLSON: It's a children's show! Got that, Bobby? America is a very bad place and it's YOUR FAULT. So no matter what happens, no matter what they do to you when you grow up, you have no right to complain.
Wow Tucker, holy shit, that is not what Louie the Muppet father of the beloved Muppet named Elmo even remotely said. Louie didn't even get into the whole part about the cop killing an unarmed man with his knee on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds or anything! Louie didn't even engage Elmo in a collegial discourse about Tucker Carlson's history of promoting white nationalism on Fox News.
But yet still Tucker felt attacked.
Personally.
Again, by the Muppet.
This came as part of a much longer rant about how "leftwing mobs" are coming for YOU and they are going to take away everything YOU love (if it's white racist stuff) and YOU have to respond with COURAGE. It was kind of a "Sesame Street" lesson in and of itself, but like for Klan Kids. Tucker literally said that when you confront the monster (leftwing mobs), they "evaporate" and "melt in the light," and that "When we show them that we're not afraid, they go away."
HE ACTUALLY SAID THAT.
Tucker: The rise of left-wing rage mobs in America www.youtube.com
But no, Tucker Carlson is not going away, because he is brave. He is not going to bow to the mob that is mad at him just because he said Black Lives Matter isn't actually about black people or their lives.
And he's not going to bow to the mob that [this is the part where Tucker does his nightly list of all the white people in America who have hurt feelings right now. You'll want to stay for the part of the clip where Tucker loses his shit at Mitch McConnell and Republicans for not adequately standing up for white rights. And then he whined about GoFundMe doing hate violence to Candace Owens when it banned her fundraiser for that racist bar owner in Birmingham. He's spinning OUT, y'all].
AND HE'S NOT GOING TO LET FURRY RED MUPPET ELMO'S FURRY RED MUPPET DAD LOUIE ATTACK HIM PERSONALLY LIKE THIS.
You know, by mentioning racism in front of children who might then grow up and become anti-racist and therefore anti-Tucker.
Tucker Carlson is having a hard year, y'all. The end.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, WE NEED YOUR LOVE GIFTS TO KEEP US GOING.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.