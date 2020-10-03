Blaming Trump For Getting COVID-19 Like Saying A Rape Victim Was Asking For It, Says Tucker Carlson
Some people out there think it is very very bad and mean to shame poor Donald Trump for getting COVID-19 just because he refused to wear a mask, kept holding rallies, made fun of people wearing masks, saying the pandemic wasn't actually that bad and we should all get back to normal, and doing absolutely nothing to dissuade his loyal followers from believing that the whole thing was a hoax or refusing to wear masks or do social distancing. Because he was in fact content to let them believe that the whole thing was some evil left-wing plot to make him look bad and ruin his day and all of his precious, precious rallies. Which he kept having, even after one of them led to the death of his good friend Herman Cain.
It has especially offended the delicate sensibilities of one Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson, who cannot believe that anyone would be so crass as to point out that the leader of the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party got his face eaten by a leopard. It so offended him, that he made what is quite possibly the stupidest analogy on earth. He suggested that "victim blaming" Trump for getting COVID-19 just because he was aggressively flouting CDC guidelines was like saying woman who was raped was "asking for it" because she was dressed provocatively.
At this point we should be inured to the horrible things that come out of Tucker Carlson's mouth, but this feels like a new low.
Tucker Carlson compares people pointing out Trump's flouting of COVID safety guidelines to victim blaming assault s… https://t.co/ak5EzlUU8j— nikki mccann ramírez (@nikki mccann ramírez)1601683959.0
He thinks he's so clever. So adorable. He thinks he's really twisting the knife there and using our own arguments against us. Doesn't work to well though, especially when you really seem like the kind of person who absolutely would say that a woman dressed provocatively was asking for it.
Rape, of course, is not a crime of uncontrollable sexual lust. It is a crime of power. Sure, a person can be raped while wearing a miniskirt, but also they can also be raped while wearing a nun's habit. There is, in fact, no known outfit in the world that is scientifically proven to prevent sexual assault.
Masks, on the other hand, are known to reduce the transmission of COVID-10. We all know this. It's been proven. You don't have to be a scientist to see that areas where people wear masks and do social distancing are doing better than areas that are not.
I suppose you could compare Trump getting COVID-19 to someone who claimed rape was not a problem or that rape was not that bad and also something that we shouldn't worry about since it only affects a certain percentage of the population (despite the fact that, like COVID-19, everyone is at risk) being raped and complained that people were only mad about "rape" to make them look bad. But that's not the kind of thing that a lot of people who are not violent incel misogynists go around saying on the regular.
And even then, it's still a bad and offensive analogy that doesn't make a whole lot of sense. Then again, when has Tucker Carlson ever made sense?
