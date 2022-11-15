Tulsi Gabbard Fails Way Through Midterm Endorsements, Lands At Fox News!

Evan Hurst
November 15, 2022 03:54 PM
Tulsi Gabbard Fails Way Through Midterm Endorsements, Lands At Fox News!
Giphy

Let's review the last few weeks/months/days of Tulsi Gabbard's life:

Let's review how all that's going.

The endorsements:



Womp womp.

The Russia:



And the Tulsi:



Well bing bam boom, all of this has been entirely expected, from the losing, to the poor judgment, to the Fox News, to the genocidal shitbag she's always shilling for firing on NATO probably because he's mad he's losing the war he started.

Flawless victory, Tulsi Gabbard. Flawless victory.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

