Tulsi Gabbard Fails Way Through Midterm Endorsements, Lands At Fox News!
Let's review the last few weeks/months/days of Tulsi Gabbard's life:
- LEFT DEMOCRATIC PARTY, WHAT A SHOCK.
- Endorsed white nationalism-adjacent Republican buddies for midterms WHAT A SHOCK.
- Said Joe Biden means well, like Hitler meant well.
- Fell for the thing about the litterboxes and the child furries. (Same link.)
- Endorsed more MAGA trash. (Same link.)
- Some hot fresh Kremlin propaganda because that's how she do. (Oh just click some Wonkette links and choose your own adventure, you'll find it all.)
Let's review how all that's going.
\u201cIn the end, most of the MAGA Republicans and election deniers that Tulsi endorsed -- Blake Masters, Kari Lake, Tudor Dixon, Dan Bolduc, Joe Kent, Adam Laxalt, Tom Barrett, John Gibbs -- lost.\u201d— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1668526520
Womp womp.
\u201cBREAKING: A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.\n\nA Polish government spokesman did not immediately confirm the information, but said leaders were meeting on "crisis situation." https://t.co/W1hhjwa6ez\u201d— The Associated Press (@The Associated Press) 1668538791
\u201cTulsi Gabbard, the former congresswoman who recently announced that she has left the Democratic party, is joining Fox News as a paid contributor https://t.co/RPLydyTy8Y\u201d— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline Hollywood) 1668532838
Well bing bam boom, all of this has been entirely expected, from the losing, to the poor judgment, to the Fox News, to the genocidal shitbag she's always shilling for firing on NATO probably because he's mad he's losing the war he started.
Flawless victory, Tulsi Gabbard. Flawless victory.
