Tulsi Gabbard Thinks It's OK When Trump Fires Your Boyfriend Alex Vindman And His Brother Just To Be A Dick
We at Wonkette are pretty solidly on record when it comes to fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck Tulsi Gabbard. We have always been Vote Blue No Matter Who With A Remainder Of Tulsi Because LOL Nope. From her weirdass buddy-buddy kinship with dictators to the fact that, whether she likes it or not, Russia loves her and so do white supremacists, to her "present" vote for impeachment, to her hiiiii-larious lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, there is nothing about Tulsi Gabbard that isn't just yuck. (Except her mom's homemade toffee. That is apparently the opposite of yuck.)
On Friday, Donald Trump, full of rage and sowing his wild oats and feeling free to go forth and commit more crime in the wake of his "acquittal" vote in the Senate, fired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified about Trump's Ukraine crimes for the House impeachment inquiry. Just to be a goddamned fucking dick, Trump had Vindman's twin brother Yevgeny (who is nine minutes younger, Alex WILL TELL YOU) fired from the National Security Council too.
To be clear, this guy is a Purple Heart recipient, a guy who escaped from the Soviet Union when he was three years old with his family, and went on to serve this country nobly. He is the best among us. And Tulsi Gabbard is kind of fine with Trump firing him because DERP DEE DERP, what are you going to do? Elections have consequences, DOY DOY DOY DOY DOY.
She said this on Fox News, because Fox News is her BFF.
On Saturday, Fox News host Neil Cavuto asked Gabbard if she agreed with the comparison of Vindman's firing to October 20, 1973, when President Richard Nixon's attorney general and deputy attorney general resigned instead of firing Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox. The congresswoman responded that she has been outspoken about her dissenting opinions on many of Trump's decisions, especially with regard to foreign policy. In this case, though, she said Trump could make whatever choice he wanted.
"Ultimately, whether people like it or not, there are consequences to elections and the president has, within his purview, to make the decisions about who he'd like serving in his Cabinet," Gabbard told Cavuto.
First of all, Rep. Gabbard, Vindman was not in "Cabinet." He worked at the NSC as Trump's top Ukraine expert, even though Trump is a dumb fucking shit and thought his Ukraine expert was some douchenugget named Kash Patel. Second of all, this was clearly a retaliatory action Trump took only because he was angry at Vindman for not only obeying a lawful congressional subpoena, but also telling the truth to the questions he was asked. Third, this wasn't like the Saturday Night Massacre, because when that happened, people of integrity stood up and resigned rather than obey Nixon's unlawful orders. (Nixon had to get all the way down to Robert Bork, yes that Robert Bork, to find someone who'd do it.)
We watched the video of the interview just to see if there was any context we were missing, like maybe if Tulsi Gabbard prefaced her statement by saying, "If I were to do a dramatic monologue in the character of a flaming fucking dick, this might be what I'd say."
But she didn't do that.
Crawl under a rock, asshole.
The end.
OPEN THREAD!
