Twitterpocalypse Continues/Is Delayed For A Few Days
deactivateddeactivatedEver since Elon Musk officially bought Twitter, it's been one thing after another.
The Celebs Are Fleeing
Supermodel Gigi Hadid, daughter of model/noted chronic Lyme disease sufferer Yolanda Hadid, and sister of "World's Most Beautiful Woman According To Science" Bella Hadid (they are a very attractive family), deactivated her Twitter account, writing on Instagram, "I deactivated my Twitter account today. For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and it's not a place I want to be a part of. Only sorry to the fans, who I've loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can't say it's a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm."
Damn. That is gotta be a pretty big deal for Musk, who is so very desperate to be cool, not to mention for his acolytes who thought their pretend "verified" check marks would keep them from being rejected by beautiful women so often.
She's not the only one either. Alex Winter of the Bill and Ted movies, Shonda Rhimes of every show on television and "This Is Us" producer Ken Olin have all left the platform.
Then there are the celebs who are being forced out. Kathy Griffin had her account suspended for impersonating Elon Musk to make a point about the stupidity of doling out verification checks without actually verifying anyone. So did actor Rich Sommer, who has long been accustomed to playing horrible men on "Mad Men" and "In The Dark."
Seems like only a few days ago Musk was out here tweeting "Comedy is now legal on Twitter" like someone who knows what comedy is.
No Pretend Verifications Until After the Electioncommons.wikimedia.org
After some pretty intense criticism over the fact that it would perhaps be bad to dole out pretend verification badges to whoever is willing to pay for them right before an election — thus allowing a bunch of trolls to impersonate politicians and media outlets and get their disinformation on while people are heading out to vote — Twitter has announced that it will wait until the election is over to really kick off the Twitterpocalypse.
So that's nice little reprieve, giving us all time to continue to try to figure out how to Mastodon before things really blow up.
... And They're Already Asking Some Employees To Come Back PleaseWe Want You Back Season 4 GIF by The OfficeGiphy
According to a report from Bloomberg, after laying off nearly 3,700 employees, Twitter is now reaching out to dozens of laid-off employees they say were either laid off by mistake or laid off because Musk didn't realize that what they did was kind of important. Whoops!
It's almost as if pretty much everything is being done very hastily and without much thought at all. What could possibly go wrong?
Musk Says He Will Ban All Impersonation Accounts — But How Will He Know Which Are Real?
Is that Sia?Giphy
After all those celebrities and Twitter personalities changed their names to Elon Musk and their avatars to his avatar to show him how easy it would be for new accounts to impersonate notable people, Musk has announced that anyone caught impersonating another user will be permanently banned. This is certainly an interesting stance given that he had previously said that there would be no more permanent bans.
The problem is, they're not actually verifying the Twitter Blue customers. When I was verified, I had to send them a copy of my license next to something with the date and my username on it, along with links to my work and to other media sources acknowledging my existence in some capacity. It was years ago so I don't remember all of it, but it took like a month or so to officially get my badge after applying. In fact, the reason they stopped allowing applications for verification for so many years was specifically because it took so much time to be verified. They're not doing this. People are giving them money and then they get a checkmark. That's it.
It's not going to end well! Especially because the people who actually were verified will be losing their checkmarks in a few months unless they pay up, which not enough of us are stupid enough to do. Judging by the "Where's my checkmark?" tweets from people who have already paid up, all of the verified accounts are now going to be right wing trolls and crypto-shillers, with a few personal injury lawyers thrown in for good measure.
If Musk thinks he has trouble with advertisers now, just wait until these are the primary accounts promoted by the site, while celebrity accounts are devalued. Whoops again!
