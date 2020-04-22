TX Lt. Gov Dan Patrick Insisting Everybody Die For Mammon. Again.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Tucker Carlson Monday that the economic hardship many Americans are suffering because of the coronavirus has “vindicated" his crazy-making statements from last month when he suggested that old coots like himself are willing to croak to keep the economy humming. Just think of all the caskets you'll buy! And if patriots violate social distancing and hold big, crowded funerals, they'll generate even more business. It's a perpetual death machine.
PATRICK: When you start shutting down society and people start losing their paychecks and businesses can't open and governments aren't getting revenues ... I'm sorry to say that I was right on this.
As my dad would say, Patrick is sorry, all right. Like the brain-deprived shutdown protestors, Patrick assumes governors responding sensibly to a pandemic is the only reason the economy is shattered. If Americans happily ignored reality and kept everything open, we could enjoy our normal lives for the remaining few minutes we had them.
Patrick is “thankful" that Texas is starting to reopen for no good reason. He said it's “long overdue," even though Texas only “closed" a month ago.
PATRICK: They told us, Tucker, to follow the science. Well, what science!
WHAR SCIENCE?
PATRICK: At the end of January, Dr. Fauci — who I have great respect for — said this wasn't a big issue.
Conservatives are clinging to the rhetorical life raft of a January 21 interview where Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “[The coronavirus] is not a major threat to the people of the United States and this is not something that the citizens of the United States should be worried about right now."
Obviously, the deep state got to Dr. Fauci and convinced him to help tank the economy and hobble Donald Trump's re-election campaign. Or — work with me here — the situation went south quickly and Dr. Fauci altered his views to fit the facts, which is what separates smart people from idiots who do the exact opposite.
PATRICK: Three weeks later, we were going to lose 2 million people. Another few weeks later, it was ... 200,000. Now, it's under 60,000.
See? Fancy pants "medical experts" are just pulling numbers out of their ass! But these numbers reflect ongoing mitigation efforts, and it was stated very slowly for people like Patrick that every week, every day of inaction can increase cases and resulting deaths exponentially.
Conservatives can't look at these changing numbers and say, “Good job, America!" Instead, they shout, “We got screwed, America! Now re-open the gyms and massage parlors."
PATRICK: We've had the wrong numbers! The wrong science! And I don't blame them, but let's face reality of where we are. In Texas, we have 29 million people, we've lost 495.
According to the New York Times, 552 Texans have died from the coronavirus out of 20,949 cases. That's just since February 26, but you can't make an economic omelette without breaking a few eggs.
PATRICK: Every life is valuable BUT ...
Gov. Jay Inslee said recently that Washington isn't a state that would accept “preventable deaths." Meanwhile, Patrick is adding a “but" to his BS “every life is valuable" declaration.
PATRICK: 500 people out of 29 million and we're locked down and we're crushing the average worker, we're crushing small business, we're crushing the markets, we're crushing this country.
Patrick's stock portfolio must've taken quite a hit in the past month if he's gone from
anti-abortion zealot “pro-life" crusader to Harry Lime from The Third Man who dismissed human beings as simply “dots" with a price tag attached.
PATRICK: There are more important things than living, and that's saving this country for my children and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us. I don't want to die, nobody wants to die but man we have got to take some risk and get back in the game and get this country back up and running.
That's some hardcore Braveheart shit right there: “Dying in your beds many years from now, would you be willing to trade all the days from this day to that for one chance, just one chance to serve some assholes chicken wings at Golden Corral? The coronavirus might take our lives but they can't take our FREEDOM!"
Patrick is 70, and while he's in an at-risk group for the coronavirus, he's not at any immediate risk of working at a Texas restaurant or retail store. Very few old, white Republican men are. In 2019, for the second year in a row, the number of Texans without health insurance rose. Most of those people are the ones Patrick is actually demanding sacrifice their lives to “get this country back up and runnings," and if they “recover" Patrick has done little to ensure they won't go bankrupt paying off their hospital bills. Dan Patrick is a disgrace.
