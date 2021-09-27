Unvaxxed Wingnut Cartoonist Ben Garrison Has COVID, Thinks Hospital Will Try To Kill Him
Over the past year and a half, rightwing political cartoonist Ben Garrison has made a lot of cartoons like the one above. Cartoons condemning Dr. Fauci, the vaccine, masking, social distancing, and pretty much everything anyone is doing to avoid getting COVID. He is quite sure, in fact, that the vaccine (not the virus) is part of an evil plot to depopulate the planet, a theory that grows increasingly questionable each day that millions of vaccinated people refrain from dropping dead out of nowhere.
Hell, he made so many of them that he and his wife collaborated this year on a collection of his cartoons about the virus and the vaccine, titled "Make America Well Again."
And now they've collaborated on coming down with COVID, Gizmodo reported this morning.
Garrison, who lives in Montana, believes that he got covid-19 while dining out at a restaurant a couple of weeks ago. Montana has seen a disturbing rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with about 900 new cases each day.
"Yes, it's definitely Covid and we've had all the symptoms. My wife and [I] went out with a couple to a restaurant and the next day all four of us were sick. One of us went to see a doctor and was told she had Covid, and that was the clincher," Garrison told Gizmodo via email. (Garrison has been banned from Twitter for supporting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.)
But if you thought Garrison would be like some of those other wusses, saying "Oh gee, I sure wish I had gotten the vaccine," you would be very wrong.
"We will never take their foul spike protein-producing jabs, which are neither safe nor effective. They're not real vaccines. They're gene therapy," Garrison wrote in an email to Gizmodo.
While they are very sick, both of them, Garrison says that not only do they not regret having not gotten the vaccine, but that they won't be going to the hospital either, should they get even sicker. No, they will just keep treating themselves with ivermectin and zinc and beet root juice. Like many other galaxy-brained geniuses, Garrison has noted that people who get so sick with COVID that they end up being hospitalized, particularly those so sick with it that they end up on a ventilator, tend to be the ones who die of COVID.
Garrison told Gizmodo that his friend, Robert David Steele — a man who claims to have been a former CIA agent and who was the source for Alex Jones's famous "child slaves on Mars" conspiracy -- died when he went to the hospital, which can only mean one thing.
"I would never go to a hospital with Covid. Robert David Steele did it a few weeks ago and they killed him. The hospitals get extra money for Covid death reports, which is necessary to keep fear ramped up," Garrison claimed in an email to Gizmodo.
Instead of thinking, "Well, that's generally how things work, since people who aren't that sick rarely go to hospitals," Garrison, like many other anti-vaxxers these days, has decided it is the hospitals that are killing people. Therefore, the key to immortality is never, ever going to a hospital. Also, if I put a sweater on and go outside and it's chilly, that means I can control the weather.
It's hard to believe people like Garrison actually believe the nonsense they peddle. It's almost more comforting to believe they're pretending to believe it in order to enrich themselves, or just because they are invested in disagreeing with everything the Left says and does, at least on the surface. But Garrison, along with Steele, along with the many, many conservative radio hosts who have died of COVID this year — they're true believers. They are apparently willing to actually die for this.
The New York Times today published data showing that the daily number of COVID deaths tends to be significantly higher in counties that voted for Trump than counties that voted for Biden.
The irony is, one of the big conspiracies surrounding the vaccine is that it's part of a nefarious plan to depopulate the earth for the purpose of helping the environment. Garrison, in fact, made a whole cartoon about this.
There is, eventually, going to be a future. And in the future, it will be even more clear that not only did 10-15 percent of the world not die from the vaccine, that there was no secret tracking microchip or mark of the beast in the vaccine, and that piles of people who believed this crap died for no reason.
They won't have to live in this future, because they will be dead. They won't ever have to know. But those who survive will, and they will probably have to come up with a rationalization a hell of a lot sturdier than "Actually they only died because they went to the hospital and the hospitals killed them all."
