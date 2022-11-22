jose andresthanksgivingukraineukraine order of meritvideovolodymyr zelenskyyworld central kitchenvolodymyr zelenskyy jose andres

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Gives Chef José Andrés Nice Award, All World's Best Humans Are In This Post

Ukraine
Evan Hurst
November 22, 2022 04:20 PM
pic via @WCKitchen on Twitter

As we all know, American Thanksgiving is a celebration of the time white people from Europe came and invaded and stole everything from indigenous peoples in America and gave them diseases and now kids learn fake lessons in school about how this was all just SUPER fuckin' great.

if you point any of this out, white conservatives EE-HAW like donkeys about how you are taking away their freedoms and are probably grooming them. They are not very complex people, can't hold conflicting thoughts in their heads about how a holiday can simultaneously be a special time of togetherness and also have shitty origins.

Point is, Thanksgiving is like if Russia actually won its war against Ukraine and then ate turkey and pumpkin pie about it every year. We bet some of those same white American conservatives would celebrate that day.

Luckily for us and for the Ukrainians, that ain't never gonna fuckin' happen.

Anyway, we are babbling like we are already smoking tryptophan doobies, so here is a nice tweet about Chef José Andrés getting a nice award from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.


Talk about two of the best people in the entire world walking next to each other.

As Andrés's World Central Kitchen explains on Twitter, they've worked together with Ukrainians to serve 180 million meals since Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in February. That's why Zelenskyy awarded him the country's Order of Merit.

“Thank you very much for your support. We feel that you have been with us since the very beginning of this tragedy – the full-scale invasion of the Russian aggressor. Thank you very much for standing with Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy said to Andrés during the plaque's unveiling.

If you scroll back on the World Central Kitchen feed, and on Andres's, you can see what they've been doing:





And that's what's happening with that.

Kinda hard to believe there are Americans so confused about which side is the "good" side here.

Oh well, not the first time, not the last time.

Have fun celebrating your BAD HOLIDAY, America! Make a donation to the World Central Kitchen here!

Also OPEN THREAD!

[Now This News]

