Did ... Did Matt Gaetz Just Say We Should Use The Second Amendment On Silicon Valley?
Matt Gaetz spoke last night in Dalton, Georgia, at one of the America First Hee-Haw rallies he's doing with Marjorie Taylor Greene, and we are just going to leave these two quotes right here. They were flying around the internet last evening and we just feel like maybe we might need them for quick reference later. No particular reason. We don't know what order he said these two quotes in, because it's not like we were watching the damn livestream or anything.
He was talking about the Second Amendment. And he was talking about cancel culture. And he was talking about Silicon Valley. And he said ...
GAETZ: The Second Amendment is not about hunting, it's not about recreation, it's not about sports. The Second Amendment is about maintaining within the citizenry the ability to retain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary. I hope it never does, but it sure is important to recognize the founding principles of this nation and make sure that they are fully understood!
He's makin' clear that in his large skull, he thinks the right to bear arms is about overthrowing the government. You know, like MAGA domestic terrorists tried to do on January 6. It's a wonder Republicans don't want a real investigation into why that day happened.
Gaetz also said:
Florida Man @mattgaetz, talking about Silicon Valley canceling conservatives says "We have a 2nd amendment in this… https://t.co/aB3ZyzkKTg— KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿)1622158402.0
GAETZ: The internet's hall monitors out in Silicon Valley, they think they can suppress us, discourage us, maybe if you're just a little less patriotic, maybe if you just conform to their way of thinking a little more, then you'll be allowed to participate in the digital world. Well you know what? Silicon Valley can't cancel this movement, or this rally, or this congressman. We have a SECOND Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it!
Maybe there's some massive context we're missing. Maybe before these clips he said "I'd be a seditionist un-American piece of shit if I said the following things and believed them to be true." Maybe he said "Simon Says" before all his other statements last night, except for these two, and we are missing the part where the MAGA horde in Georgia started giggling and pointing and laughing and saying "YEW FORGOT TO SAY SIMON SAYS! HEE HAW! HEE HAW! HEE HAW!" And none of them lost the game of Simon Says, because of how smart they were.
But those are exact transcriptions, and we know because we did them ourselves. In that last clip, Gaetz bitched about conservatives getting cancel cultured by Silicon Valley and immediately said we have a SECOND Amendment (he really emphasized it like that) and "I think we have an obligation to use it."
Maybe we are missing the nuance to what Matt Gaetz said last night in Dalton, Georgia, but regardless, we'll just leave these quotes right here. They might become important later.
