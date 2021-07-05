john denver washington crosses the delaware water skiing robot mark zuckerberg

Water-Skiing Robot Celebrates Terrorist Tax Cheat Commemoration Day

Culture
Rebecca Schoenkopf
July 05, 2021 10:05 AM
Sex Robot Wakeboarding HQ

Not only did this loser ruin Washington Crosses the Delaware, he ruined John Denver too.

Everybody else but Robyn either has today off or forgot they didn't have today off. So this has been A Post.

Rebecca Schoenkopf

Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.

