We Need To Talk About Dick Van Dyke And His Collection Of Animatronic Dick Van Dykes
The Bernie Sanders campaign put out a video last night, featuring Dick Van Dyke, star of The Dick Van Dyke Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Bye Bye Birdie and, of course, Mary Poppins, talking about why he is voting for Sanders in the 2020 Democratic primary. Some may consider this good news, others may be so furious about it that they will never watch an episode of Diagnosis: Murder ever again. Still other people might be like "Who?," but screw them, they are monsters.
The ad is a plea from Van Dyke, who calls this the most important election since World War II, to older people to join him in voting for Sanders. It includes a very nice moment of him dragging Trump in a manner any of us should find very satisfying regardless of who we are voting for, and a very cute moment at the end where the 94-year-old legend says, about the 78-year-old Senator, "I think somebody young like Bernie is just a perfect candidate."
But regardless of how you feel about Bernie Sanders, I am going to need to draw your attention to some very important things in this video.
First, 94-year-old Dick Van Dyke is adorable.
I know it can sound condescending to call older people adorable, but I will contend that Dick Van Dyke has always been adorable. Look at him with some baby ducks! He loves those baby ducks!
Also, not gonna lie, he was kind of a snack!
Second, the Burts that Dick Van Dyke is posing with (adorably) in the video are animatronic Burts that Dick Van Dyke personally owns and keeps in his house.
Yeah, you probably assumed that he was at some kind of Mary Poppins exhibit at a wax museum, but nope, he is at his own house where he keeps his collection of animatronic versions of himself.
The animatronic Burts were a gift from Disney World when they closed down The Great Movie Ride in 2017.
I am just so happy to have this information. It is my favorite thing that I know now. Any time I feel sad about anything, I am just going to think about Dick Van Dyke hanging out with the animatronic Dick Van Dykes and singing "Chim Chim Cheree" and everything will better immediately! Feel free to do the same!
Anyway, today is the Nevada caucus — and if for some reason we actually get a result today (not counting on it), I'll be back for that — but for now, this is your open thread! Enjoy!
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse