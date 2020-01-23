We *Think* Democrats Would Like Some Witnesses And Documents. Impeachment Liveblog, Day Three!
You guys, the Democrats are so fucking on message, and it is a sight to behold. As we've watched the first two days of the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, we've noticed that, on top of how the Trump idiot lawyers are so outgunned and outmatched and big stupid idiot, the Democrats, led by Adam Schiff, are just brilliantly bringing the fight for witnesses and documents to the forefront every five minutes, so nobody will forget the cover-up the Republicans are trying to pull off.
"Don't you want to see that State Department cable John Bolton ordered Ambassador Bill Taylor to send? Wouldn't that be a cool document to get to read with your own eyeballs?"
Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats gave a presser this morning, and when Mazie Hirono wasn't making fun of Trump lawyer Pat Cipollone for saying Trump is a "man of his word" (she said she wrote in her notepad "what a wHoPpeR!!11!1"), Schumer and the others were blasting Trump's lawyers for how unprepared they are, and also too talking about witnesses and documents. Schumer noted that Democrats aren't even sure what the documents they are requesting say -- they could be totally exculpatory for the president! (He helpfully defined "exculpatory," we guess in case Trump was watching.)
Funny how Dems are willing to take that risk, yet Republicans are bedshitting terrified of it. It's almost like they know how guilty Trump is.
Republicans have been whining about how, despite how they are all paying really good attention, except for when they keep leaving the room for long stretches even though it is against the #rules, they are just not seeing anything new, waaaaaaaaaaaaAAAAH! (They are also whining that the Democrats say too many words.) Schumer -- or maybe it was another Senate Democrat, we forgot -- noted that if they are in the mood for #NewThings, he has this idea, and it is called subpoenas for witnesses and documents.
What a novel idea, for a trial!
In conclusion, Lindsey Graham says Adam Schiff is good at #talk:
Let us go forth and liveblog!
1:05: And we begin! Mitch McConnell says today's schedule will be "similar to yesterday's," so LET'S HAVE A LONG DAY TOGETHER!
1:07: Today, we are going to learn about Article I and how that applies to why Congress should and must remove Trump from office. Adam Schiff says SORRY, you will hear some repetitions, but we are doing it in a new way. Schiff says the Dems will conclude their opening arguments tomorrow, then it will be the Trump lawyers' turn, then they will hear from witnesses and read documents IF THEY SUBPOENA THOSE, HE IS JUST SAYING, and then there will be a dance party and then there will be Taco Tuesday and then the Senate will have to decide what to so.
Jerry Nadler presenting for the Democrats now.
1:12: NADLER: Trump thinks he is king and nobody is allowed to hold him accountable and every other president who ever lived is rolling in their graves right now. If this isn't impeachable, nothing is impeachable.
1:15: Nadler with the reminder: If Trump had ANYTHING exculpatory to show us, he would be passing it out like party favors and everybody he ever met would be here testifying. And you would be voting for that.
1:20: Why must remove Trump from office right now? BECAUSE "STOP HIM BEFORE HE STEALS THE ELECTION MORE!"
1:22: Nadler notes that the framers realllllly didn't like corrupt kleptocrats and fake populist demagogues. Basically the framers based impeachment on Donald Trump, just like the character of Biff Tannen in Back To The Future was based on Donald Trump. The framers just happened to be very psychic about it!
1:26: Abuse of power. Betrayal. Corruption. These are all the "high crimes and misdemeanors" the framers' imagined. They are also the A, the B, and the C of "who is Donald Trump."
1:30: NADLER: Andrew Johnson was acquitted by one vote, but according to historians that one guy changed his vote at the very end because he was promised special favors by Johnson. Likewise, I am implying that your acquittal of Donald Trump would also be very #HistoryQuestionable, but I am not saying it because John Roberts will spank me for being "uncivility."
1:35: NADLER: It is screamingly obvious that "abuse of power" is an impeachable offense. Every impeachment witness testified that it is, including the GOP's guy Jonathan Turley. Even Alan Dershowitz back in the 1990s, regardless of what that loonfuck is saying now. Bill fucking Barr said 18 months ago that presidents can be impeached for abuses of power. I cannot even fucking believe we have to have this conversation right now.
1:39: NADLER: Nixon was wrong when he said if the president does it, it's not illegal, and Trump was wrong when he blabbermouthed about how he "has an Article II" that says he can do "whatever I want."
1:41: NADLER: Here are some letters from every framer who ever lived and their moms who Pony Expressed each other like all the time about how foreign interference in elections is pretty much the worst thing ever.
1:46: NADLER: And here are a bunch of framers and other experts talking about how presidents corruptly abusing their power for their own re-elections is specifically the worst thing ever. Again, the framers literally created impeachment for Donald Trump. It is literally the only thing worth putting his name on!
1:50: NADLER: LOL I am going to play a video of Lindsey Graham during the Clinton impeachment, where he says presidents don't have to actually commit a statutory crime, but just hurt people, in order to be impeached. Hi, Lindsey, hi! How are you doing sitting there watching video of your face right now? Do you need a nice glass of milk? You are allowed to have one!
1:53: NADLER: And here is some framers Pony Expressing each other about how they were worried presidents might abuse their pardon power to cover up their guilt, and this one framer was like "Don't worry, James Madison, it's OK, we can impeach that motherfucker!" Does any of this sound familiar?
1:58: NADLER: Hey, remember when you guys wanted to remove Bill Clinton over a blowie? Yes, sure, "perjury," we gotcha, but you really wanted to do it for the blowie. Is a blowie a high crime and misdemeanor? Plz tell us more about how very srs you are about how it has to be a real crime, to impeach a president.
2:02: NADLER: Impeach and remove is for the gravest of offenses. Trump did those. He has literally said out loud that he wants to do those more. None of this is complicated in any normal world.
2:04: And now Nadler is done and Sylvia Garcia will go chapter-and-verse through the ways Trump abused his power. Please refer to the handouts you received, senators!
Garcia says Trump directed the crime scheme for one main reason: to force Ukraine to meddle in the 2020 election to help him steal another one.
2:06: 1. Trump only gave a shit about the announcement of the investigations. Please refer to this Wonkette piece for more about that.
2. Gordon Sondland said Trump only cared about "the big things," like getting Ukraine to do his bidding to help his re-elect.
3. WTF has Rudy Giuliani been doing all this time?
4. Sylvia Garcia is going too fast!
5. Ukraine was not stupid and said multiple times that they knew Trump was trying to get them involved in US politics.
6. Trump ain't give a shit about "corruption."
7. We missed some!
Anyway, this was just Garcia's outline, she is going to 'splain more.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, SUPPORT WONKETTE FINANCIALLY.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.