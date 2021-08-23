Weird Few Days For InfoWars
Usually we don't look at Alex Jones on the internet anymore because ew, gross, no. As you can see above, and below in the video, he's looking even rougher than usual these days.
But Jones had a bit of a conniption yesterday over Donald Trump telling people to get the Covid vaccine in Alabama. "I happen to take the vaccine," said Trump, sounding like a person who maybe thinks they stir his vaccine up for him in his daily Big Mac milkshake. And the morons listening to Trump this weekend booed him, and Alex Jones also too booed him.
JONES: BS. Trump: That's a lie, you're not stupid. Just two weeks ago they said it was 65%, then 40%, saw a number put out about Pfizer shots, 30-something percent. Because they just want to tell you it doesn't work so you run and get the new damn shot. And then they'll tell you in six months that one doesn't work. It's called rope-a-dope.
Shame on you, Trump. Seriously. Hey, if you don't have the good sense to save yourself and your political career, that's OK. At least you're going to get some good Republicans elected, and we like you. But, my God, maybe you're not that bright. Maybe Trump's actually a dumbass.
Oh gosh oh golly. Oh gee oh gosh oh golly.
Are we supposed to react to this? Are we supposed to make some joke about how it's true that Trump is indeed very stupid but so is Alex Jones? Are we supposed to say something about how dumb Jones must be to think vaccines wearing off is some kind of a scam?
Yeah no, sorry, we'll pass.
In other InfoWars news, Jones's dingbat correspondent Owen Shroyer -- we've talked about him on Wonkette before but we sure don't make a habit of it -- reportedly turned himself in Monday morning on charges related to that whole insurrectionist terrorist attack thingie at the Capitol on January 6. As the Associated Press notes, Shroyer is the second InfoWars dingbat to be charged in relation with January 6.
He was scheduled to appear in federal court in Texas later Monday. Shroyer said in a video posted Sunday that he is "obviously completely innocent of the charges."
"Quite frankly, I'm confused," he said. "I'm confused at the allegations and the charges."
Shroyer said he was at the Capitol "as a journalist" and there was "never any intent to disrupt anything."
OK, yeah, whatever, we're sure he is totally innocent. Politico does note, however:
During an address at Freedom Plaza the day before the insurrection, he said, according to the court papers: "Americans are ready to fight. We're not exactly sure what that's going to look like perhaps in a couple of weeks if we can't stop this certification of the fraudulent election ... we are the new revolution! We are going to restore and we are going to save the republic!"
So there's that.
Anyway, Salon's Zachary Petrizzo reports that on Friday on the air, Shroyer seemed "extremely troubled" and also "very deflated." We're not telling you that for any reason besides if it helps fill your schadenfreude quota for the day.
Right Wing Watch reports that Shroyer very quickly started grifting for himself on GoFundMe, until GoFundMe shut that shit down on Saturday. So then he moved the grifting over to Christian fundraising site
GiveSendGo, and the idiots are giving the boy money! Right Wing Watch reminds us that GiveSendGo is also a popular place for extremists like the Proud Boys to grift. Kyle Rittenhouse too.
Just alllll the best people.
This has been a Wonkette post about Weird Few Days For InfoWars and now it is over.
OPEN THREAD.
