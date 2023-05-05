Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Cantarito!

The drink is just as cold and refreshing as it looks.

Matthew Hooper

Matthew Hooper, aka Samurai Grog, turned 50 in 2021 and decided to have a midlife crisis by leaving a boring sales and marketing job to tend bar at the local country club. He's never been happier. He's also a fencer, a dad, a husband, and a punk music fan. Overall, he's way cooler than he ever thought he could be when he was 16.