Welcome to Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Fancy Pineapple Daiquiri!

Greetings, Wonketteers! I'm Hooper, your bartender. I've got a fun little variation on the daiquiri here. It took me a whole bottle to get the balance right on this one, but I think I nailed it. (Oh, the sacrifices I make for you people.) Let's make up a Fancy Pineapple Daiquiri. Here's the recipes. Yes, plural.
Fancy Pineapple Daiquiri
2 oz. Plantation Stiggins' Fancy Pineapple Rum
1 oz. Spiced demerara syrup (Recipe follows)
¾ oz. Fresh lime juice
Shake and strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with toasted dried pineapple on a cocktail sword and a lime wheel.
The daiquiri is one of the oldest cocktails in the book, a fundamental drink that's right up there with the old fashioned. Booze, acid, sugar – you don't get more basic than that. But making a proper daiquiri is a challenge to a skilled bartender's judge of proportions and palate. The bartenders at Death and Company make up a daiquiri as their first drink of the day. It's the bartender's version of tuning up before the concert.
The pineapple rum proved to be a real challenge to balance. The first rum I tried was fiddly and funky, with too many Jamaican notes to settle down properly. (Testing these cocktails is a
lot less fun than you'd think, by the way. After the fourth bitter, unbalanced drink of the night, you feel like you've gotten a hangover without any of the fun. I never thought I'd get angry at a martini glass.) Eventually, I was able to get my hands on a more forgiving rum. I also realized that the pineapple needed to be sweeter than my go-to daiquiri recipe. "Dry pineapple" is a flavor profile I like, but it's certainly not for everyone. If you are a serious cocktail nerd – and you want to kill a weekend – try making up this recipe with less syrup and more lime juice and see what happens.
Let's review the ingredients:
Better photo. Hmmm, I need more spiced syrup. Matthew Hooper
Plantation Stiggins' Fancy Pineapple Rum: I'm not a fan of this rum's name. Plantation said they were thinking about a name change a year ago; nothing's happened since then. I'm hoping. On the other hand, all of Plantation's rums are excellent, and this bottle is a standout. It is the only pineapple rum I've found that gets its flavor from infusing rum with real pineapples, instead of extracts or (blech) artificial flavor. It's a little medicinal when you smell it neat, but add it to just about anything and it tastes fantastic. And the bottle is a hoot – it's got more text than a Dr. Brommer's soap bottle.
My backup rum is Tiki Lovers Pineapple Rum. This tastes wonderful neat, but it drove me crazy when I tried to balance it. And it uses pineapple extract. If you make a mistake, the sulfates of the pineapple rear up and the drink turns bitter. The proportions I'm giving you should work, but add more syrup if it's needed.
Spiced Demerara Syrup: I don't normally like giving recipes for things you need to make recipes, but you'll use this again. Basically, this syrup turns any rum into Captain Morgan. I don't trust Captain Morgan, or Kraken, or any other spiced rum. I have no idea what spices or other additives they're using, and I can't escape the suspicion that most of them came from a laboratory instead of a spice rack.
Spiced Demerara Syrup
1 cup demerara sugar (Sugar in the Raw)
1 cup white sugar
1 cup water
½ cinnamon stick
½ inch fresh ginger, sliced into matchsticks
12-16 whole black peppercorns
4-6 whole cloves
¼ t vanilla extract
¼ t sea salt
Add all ingredients to a saucepan over medium head. Stir frequently. Remove from heat when the sugar has completely melted. Let sit until cooled. Syrup will keep in the refrigerator for 4-6 weeks.
You have complete freedom on the spice proportions – use whatever you'd like. Don't be surprised if this ends up in your morning coffee on occasion. It's addictive. Toss some allspice berries in here and you've got a very nice "pumpkin spice" syrup, if that's your kick.
Lime juice: My go-to acidic element to balance a sweet cocktail, especially when rum's involved.
Garnish: Look out, here's another sub-recipe. This one's worth it too.
Caramelized Dried Pineapple
Dried Pineapple, 2-3 pieces
Spear chunks of dried pineapple on a long bamboo skewer. Hold the chunks 1-2 inches over a burner set on high temperature. Turn frequently. When the edges of each piece blacken slightly, the sugar bubbles on the pineapple, and a light brown color starts to develop, remove from heat. Let cool before running the pieces on a cocktail sword and garnishing.
Dried pineapple is practically candy in its own right, and caramelizing the sugar turns it into a serious treat. Dump this garnish into the cocktail right after you serve it. Rum soaked caramelized pineapple is so good it gives me shivers. A lime wheel makes the drink pretty, and lets you up the acid on the cocktail to your taste.
The spiced syrup is a great element for non-alcoholic beverages, too. Here's a Fancy Pineapple Soda for NA drinkers. I'm finding that the club soda mutes the spice, but it does build over time. Swapping in ginger beer wouldn't hurt.
Fancy Pineapple Soda
4 oz. Pineapple juice
4 oz. Spiced demerara syrup
½ oz. Lemon juice
1 oz. Club soda
Shake all ingredients and strain into an iced highball glass. Top with club soda.
In summary and conclusion, drink well, drink often, drink with your friends.

