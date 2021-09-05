labor day live stream

Welcome To Wonkette's Labor Day Weekend Live Stream Spectacular!

Robyn Pennacchia
September 05, 2021 11:45 AM

Hey! We have an exciting event for you today! Instead of actually writing anything, we're just gonna chat! The livestream will be up in a bit and we'll update here when it does, so you all just hang tight and talk amongst yourselves!

UPDATE: Here’s the live stream link on YouTube. You’ll have to hop over there until the video owner (SER) figures out how to enable embedded playback. He is a middle-aged man figuring out new technology.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Robyn Pennacchia

Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc