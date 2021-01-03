Well Of Course The Nashville Bomber Was A Lizard People Guy
On Christmas Day, 2020, Anthony Quinn Warner blew up his RV outside of an AT&T network hub in Nashville, killing himself and injuring several others. But why? Was it because he was super mad about 5G stuff, as has been claimed? Was it because his dad, who recently died of dementia previously worked for BellSouth, which was later acquired by AT&T? And was he named after Academy Award winning actor Anthony Quinn or was his name and middle name situation just a weird coincidence?
As it turns out, prior to blowing himself up, Warner sent out packages to several acquaintances that contained "at least nine typed pages and two Samsung thumb drives" full of bizarre ramblings, but no specific explanation for the attack. It does, however, mention several conspiracy theories, including the one about how all of the "ruling elites" are actually shapeshifting, blood-drinking lizard people.
Let's jump right into this, shall we?
Via WTVF Nashville:
The envelope does not have a return address, but the rambling pages inside left no doubt it was from Warner.
"Hey Dude," the cover letter starts, "You will never believe what I found in the park."
The article about this mystery package does not actually say what Warner found in the park, which is pretty disappointing. What was it? A UFO? JFK's brain? The lost colony of Roanoke? Flight 19? Jimmy Hoffa? The identity of D.B. Cooper? I don't know! Could be any of those things, could have been a leprechaun. Judging by everything else Warner wrote, it is not entirely implausible that he would have thought he found a leprechaun.
"The knowledge I have gained is immeasurable. I now understand everything, and I mean everything from who/what we really are, to what the known universe really is."
The cover letter was signed by "Julio," a name Warner's friends say he often used when sending them e-mails.
A source tells NewsChannel 5 Investigates that Warner also had a dog named Julio.
Here is a hot tip! If some guy you know named Anthony is going around calling himself Julio, and that is also the name of his dog, there is probably something not great going on with him. People don't just go around calling themselves "Julio" for no reason. Especially if they, unlike Academy Award winning actor Anthony Quinn, are not of any kind of Spanish descent. And like, his last name is Warner and he lived in Nashville, so I very much doubt it's a situation like with my Dad's cousins where there are so many Anthonys that nicknames are kind of a necessity.
The letter urged the friend to watch some internet videos he included on two Samsung thumb drives.
On another page Warner wrote about 9-11 conspiracy theories, ending with the statement "The moon landing and 9-11 have so many anomalies they are hard to count."
Warner later wrote that "September 2011 was supposed to be the end game for the planet," because that is when he believed that aliens and UFO's began launching attacks on earth.
OH. Well then.
He wrote that the media was covering up those attacks.
But Warner's writings grow even more bizarre when he wrote about reptilians and lizard people that he believed control the earth and had tweaked human DNA.
"They put a switch into the human brain so they could walk among us and appear human," Warner wrote.
While Warner's writings cover a variety of bizarre theories, he never mentions AT&T or anything else that appears to suggest a motive in the Nashville bombing.
Warner did write extensively about "perception," adding that "Everything is an illusion" and "there is no such thing as death."
Interesting. Because usually the theory about the Lizard People is that they drink human blood in order to keep up their ability to shape shift into humans or that they use holograms to appear to be humans, not that they are controlling our minds and just making it look to us that they are human because they put a switch in our brains. Like, yes, the Lizard People are supposed to be very into mind control, but not in that particular way. This is Warner's own theory that he appears to have come up with himself, possibly independent of David Icke.
Here is a video of someone supposedly shapeshifting into a lizard, for reference. It does not actually seem like anything is happening, but I'm not Julio.
And here is what appears to be a glitchy video of Hillary Clinton doing some reptillian shapeshifting, as she is wont to do.
If you are not familiar, the general Lizard People theory is that the British Royal Family, the Bushes, the Clintons, the Rothschilds, Kris Kristofferson and others are all 12-foot-tall reptillian humanoids from the Alpha Draconis star system who came here thousands of years ago to rule humans from a secret underground base. Like most crazy shit, this originated with Madame Helena Blavatsky, and was later expounded upon by others. Generally it is considered to be an anti-Semitic thing — like "lizard people" is just code for "Jews" — but believers like David Icke like to be very clear that they are talking about literal shape-shifting lizards and not Jewish people. I can't be sure, but I would say that it is a distinct possibility that most of the people who believe in this shit, including David Icke, would actually be too stupid to get that deep on anything and probably are, in fact, talking about actual lizards.
WTVF is not releasing the letters in full, because they don't want to give Warner any unnecessary notoriety. I get that, but honestly I'm kind of disappointed because I would really like to know what it is that he saw in the park.
Anyway! This is now your open thread! Talk amongst yourselves, share your favorite shapeshifting lizard videos, do whatever and enjoy your Sunday!
