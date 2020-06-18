Well-Rounded QAnon Kook Marjorie Taylor Greene Also A Gross Racist
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who posed with an assault rifle in a campaign ad, is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in Georgia's 14th Congressional District. She's a QAnon conspiracy crackpot, but unlike that wackadoodle in Oregon, she's running for a seat so deep red that Democrats didn't bother contesting it in 2014 and 2016. Even during the 2018 blue wave, incumbent Tom Graves spanked the Democratic challenger by more than 50 points.
Greene is most likely the 14th's next House representative. She's also the GOP's next Steve King. Politico discovered damning evidence that Greene holds racist, Islamophobic, and anti-Semitic views. It's not much of an “expose" considering she freely expressed her garbage opinions on Facebook.
The future congresswoman claimed Islamic nations are backward places filled with religious extremists, and the men have sex with "little boys, little girls, multiple women" and "marry their sisters" and "their cousins." Someone from Rome, Georgia, trafficking in such stereotypes is more than a little pot/kettle.
She also claimed that the 2018 midterms were part of "an Islamic invasion of our government." Fifty-five Muslim Americans won elections that year — a record but hardly an “invasion."
Most of Greene's bigotry is pretty standard, really, nothing especially innovative. Naturally, she compared Black Lives Matter to Neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan, even though no reasonable host would include all three on their invite list for a dinner party. She rejected outright the reality of systemic racism: "Guess what? Slavery is over ... Black people have equal rights."
There was literally a century between between slavery ending and Black people acquiring something close to equal rights. Anyway, Greene knows for a fact that Black people's problems are all because of gangs, drugs, a lack of education, Planned Parenthood and abortions, which kills unborn Black children before they can grow up to become uneducated, drug-addicted gang members.
GREENE: I know a ton of white people that are as lazy and sorry and probably worse than black people.
If I were writing a script about a repulsive racist, I'd consider that use of “probably" a chef's kiss touch. She repeated the gross talking point that Black voters are the Democratic Party's “slaves" and also claimed without evidence that Black women in particular benefit from affirmative action at the expense of poor, put-upon white men.
GREENE: The most mistreated group of people in the United States today are white males.
Bwah-ha-ha-ha.
However, Greene's racism doesn't prevent her from identifying with Black people. She said that if she were Black — purely hypothetically, of course — she'd feel “proud" to see Confederate monuments. America still honoring white supremacist traitors more than 150 years after beating their raggedy asses would fill her imaginary Black self with joy. These monuments reveal how much progress Blacks have made by not getting rid of Confederate monuments. Yeah, that's a stretch. This makes no sense unless her inner Black woman is Candace Owens.
Politico believes Greene's racist rants, which would get her fired from a CW show, were recorded between late 2017 and early 2019. It was a different time. Aunt Jemima was still on syrup bottles. Greene was actively planning to run for Congress last year. She'd considered challenging Lucy McBath before switching like a carpetbagging coward to the more conservative 14th District when Graves announced his retirement.
Greene's closet competitor in last week's primary was Dr. John Cowan, who eked out just 19 percent of the vote to Greene's 41 percent. She needed a majority to win outright, but that's not an issue in the August 11 runoff. Republican leadership is already distancing themselves from the bigot who called Jewish Holocaust survivor George Soros a Nazi.
"These comments are appalling, and Leader McCarthy has no tolerance for them," said Drew Florio, a spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) went further, throwing his weight behind Greene's opponent.
"The comments made by Ms. Greene are disgusting and don't reflect the values of equality and decency that make our country great," Scalise said in a statement. "I will be supporting Dr. Cowan." [...]
While the National Republican Congressional Committee does not get involved in primaries, NRCC spokesman Chris Pack said Chairman Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) is "personally disgusted by this rhetoric and condemns it in the strongest possible terms."
And a spokesman for GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — who forcefully rebuked King and called on him to step down — said, "obviously, Rep. Cheney opposes these offensive and bigoted comments."
Unfortunately, none of these Republican leaders can vote against Greene, and it would require an epic collapse for her to lose. If she wins the runoff, she'll face Democratic sacrificial lamb Kevin Van Ausdal in a district with a Republican partisan lean of 27 points. Let's hope for the best in both upcoming races. Otherwise, Republicans will have a conspiracy peddling racist in Congress, which I guess is better than the White House.
