Well, This Trump Supporter's Infiltration Of An 'Antifa' Group Is Just Very Believable
For the past several years, conservatives have desperately tried to make the world see "Antifa" as scary and dangerous, hoping that if they just freak out enough about them that the news media and the government at large will see anti-fascist groups as being as big a threat as white supremacists and other right-wing extremist groups. Their cries of imaginary "cement milkshakes" and "Antifa super soldiers" and other absurd rumors largely went unheard after they kept turning out to not be true.
On Thursday, Dan Noyes of ABC 7 San Francisco debuted an investigative report based on a self-identified Trump supporter's infiltration of an Antifa group (actual headline: "EXCLUSIVE: Trump supporter shares what he uncovered after infiltrating anti-fascist group in Sonoma Co."), in which they openly and casually discussed how super great it would be to murder people this coming weekend, a thing anti-fascist groups are not exactly known for doing except in the fevered imaginations of Trump supporters.
Group leader: It's May Day, baby, like come out and take, take somethin' over with us, I don't, I don't (bleep)-ing know.
Member: Let's kill people. (laughs)
Group Leader: Let's kill some cops.
Member: Yeah.
Well, that just sounds ... just like the kind of thing people who were very serious about murdering people and cops would say.
Via ABC 7:
The ABC7 I-Team has been investigating the group's possible connection to recent acts of vandalism, including an incident at the former home of a Derek Chauvin defense witness one week ago.
The Trump supporter tells the I-Team he infiltrated a group of activists in Sonoma County who call themselves anti-fascist, and he gave us what he says is their "target list" and recordings of their planning sessions.
Former Santa Rosa Police Officer Barry Brodd testified as a use of force expert in the George Floyd trial, defending the actions of Derek Chauvin.
Brodd testified on April 13, "I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified."
Four days later, masked figures in black threw a severed pig head and pig blood at the house where Brodd used to live in West Santa Rosa.
As if it's not confusing enough to put those sentences in that particular disjointed order, we are clearly meant to believe at the start of this "investigative report" that the specific group the "Trump supporter" has infiltrated is the group that threw a severed pig's head at Barry Brodd's house. This would be very interesting had they produced any actual evidence of this, which they did not. In fact, the idea of Antifa activists throwing a severed pig's head at anyone's house seems highly unlikely itself, given the high percentage of vegans in that particular demographic.
But according the the crack I-Team at ABC7, this intrepid Trump supporter has provided them with "new insight" that could prove that it was, in fact, Antifa.
Infiltrator: So, I saw that they were here, I read their manifesto, and I could tell that they were a threat to the community, and somebody needed to do something about this.
The manifesto posted online for SoCo (Sonoma County) Radical Action or SRA says, "Do not hesitate, do not wait ... the brick in the street is meant to be thrown! The paint in the can is meant to be sprayed! The cop in your head is meant to be killed!"
The Trump supporter was able to join the group that communicates through the encrypted messaging app Wickr.
Infiltrator: I said, "Comrade, you know, I, I want to smash the system the same as you,'" you know, make them not feel alone, because that's what they really want to hear to know that there's more people like them.
He saved messages, documents, and recordings of their meetings.
The manifesto is published on a Medium page with a total of four subscribers and includes a whole paragraph about how the Soviets were right to kill people in their "battle against capitalism," which definitely sounds like something from the fevered imagination of a Fox news viewer who has never met an actual leftist.
this construction is a symbolic representation of that desire. we are not afraid to bring the dual specter of revolution to bear in our own community–not only that of the French revolutionaries, but also that of the Soviets, whose yet unfinished battle against capitalism began 103 years ago today. we do not flinch to honor those who have come before us, regardless of the blood on their hands–we recognize the oppressor can only speak one language, and so must be spoken to in kind. as the French dragged the royals to the scaffold, as the Soviets put the kulaks to flame, so too do we carry the names of those whose necks we would joyfully place in the guillotine's mouth! they pour from our lips in deadly, bitter anger: fascists and murderers, pigs and politicians, informants and jailers, landlords and capitalists! this guillotine is for you.
Yeah ... I have known a lot of communists in my time and to a person they are more than happy to explain why what existed in the Soviet Union was not in fact communist but rather a dictatorship calling itself communist.
However! As Twitter user Chad Loder pointed out, there is a trace of the supposed secret Antifa super soldier conversations online— they were published the same day on the YouTube channel for the Golden State Nationalists, a radical white supremacist organization. The masked "Trump supporter" who supposedly infiltrated this group just happens to be wearing a "Golden State" hat in his interview.
The interview with the anonymous, masked fascist took place at the law offices of Fiumara & Milligan Law in Santa R… https://t.co/UTMVkz7yJc— Chad Loder (@Chad Loder)1619737087.0
Curious! The most recent post on the Gab page for "Golden State Nationalist" says "Antifa has been terrorizing our community since summer. I thought it was about time to expose them for who they really are. Full video exposing my local antifa soon."
The rest of the page includes a few QAnon "WWG1WGA" posts along a whole lot of talk about how the government loves antifa and how evil and murderous communist regimes have been. Also lots of Pepe the Frog.
According to the "Trump supporter," the leader of this group is a guy named Marb, which is very interesting given that one of the defining characteristics of antifascist affinity groups is that there are no leaders. This "Marb" was supposedly arrested for "felony assault against a police officer" during the George Floyd protest, but the district attorney decided not to file charges against him. Probably because of how much the government loves leftwing protesters. They probably threw his arrest record out too, which must be why the crack ABC7 I-Team didn't manage to locate it and discover his true identity.
The I-Team has learned the group's leader who goes by the screen name "Marb" is a 25-year-old college student, who was arrested for "felony assault on a police officer" last year at this Oakland riot after the death of George Floyd; the district attorney declined to file charges. The Trump supporter says he made this recording in March, when Marb discussed naming the group "SoCo Antifa."
The Trump supporter says he made this recording in March, when Marb discussed naming the group "SoCo Antifa."
Marb: It was originally SoCo Antifa and people didn't like that, people didn't like that we called ourselves Antifa.
Member: Well, more than that, they were like, we're gonna get on the FBI watch list. Remember?
Marb: Yeah.
Member: They apparently have an eye out for that.
Marb also talked about that same hand statue being vandalized on other occasions.
Member: Did someone use stencils? You know --
Marb: Freehand!
Member: Oh, really? Okay.
Marb: Yeah. It was actually a lot easier for this situation.
Yes, this is definitely how real Antifa super soldiers talk.
The really interesting thing here is that the entire group appears to just be "Marb," a girl, and the infiltrator. No other voices are heard on the recording.
The infiltrator tells the I-Team he copied what the group calls its "target list," people they want to "dox" - to publish their private information, their addresses and phone numbers, to surveil them for possible vandalism. After his testimony, they placed Brodd at the top of the list and within an hour of the attack on his former house, Marb is back on Wickr at 3:48 a.m. telling the group, "Hey y 'all, late notice, but some comrades took action at a house owned by Barry Brodd and if someone could swing by in the morning and get pictures, our comrades would be very grateful!"
The target list also includes the head of the deputy sheriff's union, what they call "killer deputies" - officers involved in fatal confrontations, and Trump supporters including Sandy Metzger.
Ok, so just to be clear, these "comrades" went and threw blood and a pig's head at this guy's house, but they're asking another affinity group — with people they clearly do not know in it — to go and take pictures of it in the morning. How incredibly plausible!
Perhaps the most telling part of this entire investigation is the anonymous masked Trump supporter's comments at the end.
It felt like seeing Antifa getting sort of a pass all the time from government saying they don't exist, saying that they're a myth, saying that they're just an idea. You know, when obviously, they are very real, and they're a big threat.
It's almost enough to make someone fake the existence of a murderous, pig-decapitating antifascist group.
Robyn Pennacchia