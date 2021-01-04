What Baristas Want You To Know Before Going To A Coffeeshop! Tabs, Mon., Jan. 4, 2021
Welcome to the new year, darling terribles! What are we reading today? Well, it's still terrible, for a little while more!
Trump's Jan. 2 perfect call with GA Sec State Brad Raffensperger. It's bad! (Washington post audio / transcript)
Annoying Daily Beast Republican guy says it's a crime against democracy, because duh. — Matt Lewis at Daily Beast
It's a crime against laws too.
TRUMP CALL: @AOC tells us “I absolutely think it's an impeachable offense and if it was up to me, there would be ar… https://t.co/yE8ZvapZ3M— Erik Wasson (@Erik Wasson)1609710194.0
Trump's fight to overthrow the election now depends on the guy who invented the CueCat, widely regarded as one of the worst gadgets ever made. (But that was several days ago; now it depends on just "crime.") (The Verge)
Curing the Donald Trump spell in the GOP, yeah good luck. — Marcy at Emptywheel
LOLOLOLOL ack hork vomit.
Trump is planning to give Devin Nunes the Presidential Medal of Freedom tomorrow, reports @AshleyRParker.— Michael Beschloss (@Michael Beschloss)1609717506.0
Story: WaPo
Here's a sickening little bit of content about Trump encouraging oh just some civil war on January 6. (Daily Beast)
All 10 living former Defense secretaries tell Trump to cut this shit. Fucker's going for it. Deep breath. — Washington Post
The prosecutors who found that the Blackwater massacre wasn't just innocent civilians caught in the crossfire but completely fucking evil intentional murder are eating their own livers at Donald Trump's pardons. (New York Times letters to the editor)
110,000 — thousand — restaurants have closed since March. The first thing Joe Biden can do is ax Trump's 25 percent tariff on European olive oils and wines etc. And then Congress can get on the standalone Restaurants Act, for $110 billion's worth of support for our friends. — Alice Waters and Kwame Onwuachi at WaPo
The cruise ship suicides began after the passengers had left. This is ... well. It is. (Bloomberg)
Let's all look at the Colts Neck, New Jersey, year-round Christmas house, we need it and I love it. — Realtor.com
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette loves you and wants you to be happy. Also we love us and want us to be happy. Please give us happiness money, if you are able!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.