news trump georgia call tabs trump transition news brief jan 4 2020

What Baristas Want You To Know Before Going To A Coffeeshop! Tabs, Mon., Jan. 4, 2021

News
Rebecca Schoenkopf
January 04, 2021 07:00 AM
Tabs gifs by your friend Martini Ambassador!

Welcome to the new year, darling terribles! What are we reading today? Well, it's still terrible, for a little while more!

Trump's Jan. 2 perfect call with GA Sec State Brad Raffensperger. It's bad! (Washington post audio / transcript)

Annoying Daily Beast Republican guy says it's a crime against democracy, because duh. — Matt Lewis at Daily Beast

It's a crime against laws too.

Trump's fight to overthrow the election now depends on the guy who invented the CueCat, widely regarded as one of the worst gadgets ever made. (But that was several days ago; now it depends on just "crime.") (The Verge)

Curing the Donald Trump spell in the GOP, yeah good luck. — Marcy at Emptywheel

LOLOLOLOL ack hork vomit.

Story: WaPo

Here's a sickening little bit of content about Trump encouraging oh just some civil war on January 6. (Daily Beast)

All 10 living former Defense secretaries tell Trump to cut this shit. Fucker's going for it. Deep breath. — Washington Post

The prosecutors who found that the Blackwater massacre wasn't just innocent civilians caught in the crossfire but completely fucking evil intentional murder are eating their own livers at Donald Trump's pardons. (New York Times letters to the editor)

110,000 — thousand — restaurants have closed since March. The first thing Joe Biden can do is ax Trump's 25 percent tariff on European olive oils and wines etc. And then Congress can get on the standalone Restaurants Act, for $110 billion's worth of support for our friends. — Alice Waters and Kwame Onwuachi at WaPo

The cruise ship suicides began after the passengers had left. This is ... well. It is. (Bloomberg)

Let's all look at the Colts Neck, New Jersey, year-round Christmas house, we need it and I love it. — Realtor.com

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Wonkette loves you and wants you to be happy. Also we love us and want us to be happy. Please give us happiness money, if you are able!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Rebecca Schoenkopf

Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc