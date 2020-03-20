What Happens To Your Body When You Drink Scotch Every Day. Tabs, Fri., March 20, 2020
ProPublica: Richard Burr dumped all his stock while telling everyone coronavirus would be fine. IS THAT BAD, UNETHICAL, IMMORAL, AND ALSO AGAINST THE LAW THAT KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND WROTE AND BARACK OBAMA SIGNED AND RICHARD BURR VOTED AGAINST? Yes.
Sobering warning from a New York doctor. SHE IS (really!) NOT A CRANK! — New York Times
Need some facts about Obama Flu? (ProPublica)
Hey you know how they told us not to use face masks? Well, the doctors and nurses need all the face masks, but seriously, like use a bandanna or something, for real. (NYT)
Don't stress about productivity. Ima tell Dok that too. He worries. TAKE A SOCIALLY DISTANT WALK DOK. (Medium)
WHO WANTS TO LOOK AT SOME FLOWERS IN PHILLY?
WHO WANTS TO WATCH JUDGE MATHIS WITH SAMANTHA IRBY?
You know what's probably not good?
The acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center was fired Wednesday night in what insiders fear is a purge by the Trump administration of career professionals at an organization set up after 9/11 to protect the nation from attacks, according to two former U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
Russell E. Travers, a highly-regarded career professional with more than 40 years of government service, was fired by acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell, according to one former official, who like others interviewed for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.
The White House personnel head, Hot Johnny, seems to have driven the actually knew what she was doing head of federal personnel to quit? I mean, it's confusing, but that's how I read it anyway. (WaPo)
FYI my friendlies: We're only selling single-shot shot glasses now instead of the sets, and we've reduced the number of options available so our good son Keifer can print and send them while we're away. All that AND we're charging you more for them! Sheesh.
Greg Sargent talked to a historian of presidential responses to pandemics, and WOULD YOU BELIEVE that Trump is LYING? (WaPo)
Oh my goodness I'm glad I got home from Mexico. (Buzzfeed)
You don't fucking say, WaPo: Kushner's own virus team adds confusion within White House
Oh shit you guys, learn to draw from my junior high art teacher sister, Sarah! DON'T LOVE HER MORE THAN ME. Only love her ALMOST AS MUCH!
March 19, 2020 www.youtube.com
No? Then try Margaret and Helen's Quarantini.
THE BENINCASA talks to JON CRYER. I haven't listened; I don't do podcasts. Be sure to tell me how it was, with LOTS OF SWEARS.
And here is something beautiful for you to read: John Paul Brammer on Relationships I Had and Didn't.
Who's soppy lately? IT ME.
Carole King - You've Got a Friend (Audio) www.youtube.com
Be well my darlings. Wear your bandannas.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.