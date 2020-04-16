What Is Even Up With The Wonkette Reader Aid Slush Fund, HENGHHHH?
Hola germs! It has been some time since I jawed at you about what is going on with the Wonkette slush fund gofundme, and whom we have helped lately!
You loves have donated $58,662 to your friends and neighbors. After gofundme's small fee, that's $56,900. We have distributed $53,900 to 85 Wonkers and their families.
And things are slowing down — hopefully because people are (finally) starting to get their unemployment checks, and now stimulus checks. We haven't had that many requests per day lately.
You have helped grad students and retirees, widowers with kids and caterers who live in their cars, a man whose ex-fiancee stole and ran up his credit card and a woman whose husband emptied their bank account when he left her with the kids, a woman whose car was stolen but then was found and several men who'd crashed their (doubtless stolen!) cars. Some people needed help with cars, some with rent, some with food, some with taxes, some with phones, some with electricity.
Everybody needed a treat.
I'm thinking about pausing the fund for now, and only reopening it if things swing heavily downward again. I haven't had many requests lately, and don't want to be just collecting people's money if we don't have that many people (any more) to give it to.
Your thoughts?
(If you are having any problems that a bit of money might solve, please email rebecca at wonkette dot com, let me know how much would help, and what your paypal is if you've got one!)
