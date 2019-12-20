What Time Is The Democratic Debate? It's Now, Dummy! Your Liveblog!
Hey look, it's a PBS POLITICO Democratic debate livestream, which you can watch here with us because love and friendship and we will never let you down with "when is debate" and "how do I watch debate" and "can you embed a livestream I do not like to have more than one tab." SURE FUCKIN CAN!
Now we shall hit "post" and wait for the cache to catch up. See you on the flippy-flop!
It's 8:00 and we are doing a hip little ditty with each of our heroes giving a line. Pete says he would be the most progressive president ever. Bernie says he would be health care. It was very "snazzy" by way of "PBS."
8:04: Judy Woodruff: Why haven't you persuaded a large majority that we should IMPEACH?
Joe Biden: I will bring dignity back to the Oval Office. "I will talk so much shit about him, Judy, that is my job."
Bernie Sanders: I will call the president a pathological liar (FACTCHECK TRUE) and a fraud (LIKEWISE, I'M SURE). I will yell about it too.
Elizabeth Warren: How about some CONSTITUTION, JUDY? You like CONSTITUTION?
Nobody: Reminds Judy Woodruff that a majority of Americans is in favor of impeachment, and a plurality is in favor of impeachment and removal.
Amy Klobs: A wise judge said NO KINGS! (Does she mean Sotomayor? NO IDEA. Over our heads, AMY KLOBS.) Also, Nixon was paranoid, and now that Kamala is gone I will be the PROSECUTOR IN CHIEF PROSECUTING THAT DICK.
Boy Pete: It's not about polls, JUDY. Don't be a poll-chaser, JUDY. Don't be cynical, JUDY. Team Boy Pete. Weird pivot to wages like he is Bernie Sanders. Structural racism? Let me tell you about how NOBODY FROM THE BANKS EVER SAW A JAIL CELL. (That is my impression of Bernie Sanders in 2016.) Well, okay.
The Tom Steyer one of the Michael Bloombergs: I invented peachment. You're welcome.
Yang Gang: GiVe U ManUFaCTuRe JoBs?
8:15: Judy Woodruff: Bernie Sanders, do you love Nafta II, The Naftening?
Bernie Sanders: Meh.
Amy Klobs: I will drive a Chrysler so hard. Made in America Judy. MADE IN AMERICA. Also says the words "Sarah Sanders is correct," so if she is talking about the Sarah Sanders I THINK she is talking about, then buh-bye Amy Klobs.
Boy Pete: Let's talk about wages. Pay people money. People like money, Judy.
Andrew Yang points out that suicide and drug deaths are higher than vehicle deaths now, because this debate is a FUCKING BUZZKILL. Let's watch PBS Anchorman-styley for a sec.
E-Dubs: I am proud to stand with a bunch of Democrats who are NOT DICKS, even the ones who are SOMETIMES DICKS. I am going to make Rebecca feel better for a while, by knowing what I am talking about, not sounding like I am on Xanax, and being urgent and to the point about what we need to do in our nation, YAY.
