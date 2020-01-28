What Your Body Does When You Quit Alcohol! LOL Like You Would Do That. Tabs, Tues., Jan. 28, 2020
Barr and Bolton were both worried about Trump promising things to foreign dictators, is that bad? (New York Times)
Mr. Kellyanne Conway says John Bolton testimony would be "devastating." He is correct. (Washington Post)
Lindsey Graham seems to agree! (Crooks & Liars)
The Senate knows John Bolton should testify. Dahlia Lithwick at Slate.
Sekulow just made the most misleading statement this Mother Jones guy has ever heard.
Chris Wallace is losing his miiiiiind. (Daily Beast)
Supreme Court tells Trump he can kick out the poors. (LA Times)
"In 1944 Mayor Loukas Karrer was ordered at gunpoint to hand over a list of Jews residing on the island. The list, presented to the Germans by Bishop Chrysostomos, contained only two names: Mayor Karrer and Bishop Chrysostomos. The bishop bravely told the Germans, 'Here are your Jews. If you choose to deport the Jews of Zakynthos, you must also take me, and I will share their fate.'" -- US Holocaust Memorial Museum
Casper's sales are surging but it can't stop losing money (CNN). That tab was really just an excuse to relive this marvelous tab, which almost had us switch from mommyblog to money-printing-mattress blog.
Orlando Sentinel: "Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who gave $3.5 million in high-salary jobs and lucrative contracts to friends after his election, asked one of them to attack the county's computers and demand a $500,000 ransom paid in Bitcoin, records from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement say." NEVER TRUST A BITCOINER.
Harvey Weinstein trial update, full of rape. (Daily Beast)
Trump threatens to cut NPR's funding after Pompeo bullshits. So that's shocking. (Daily Beast)
Should volunteering get you a tax deduction? LA Times says yes, and bill it at the local minimum wage.
I did not care for the autotuned-y music part of this Halsey song, but the words melted my brain. How did it get to 2020, and me to almost 47, without anyone having written a song about "I am glad we did not have a baby because you're a selfish piece of shit"? (I don't know why they are all wearing cowboy teddies, I'm sure there's a very good reason like "all their other clothes flew off too much.")
Five infamous medieval breakups? OKAY!
Fix your goddamn fridge! (NYT Wirecutter)
I went to one of those KCRW "all the famous chefs will cook food for you in tents" benefits one year with my best girlfriend, and by far -- SHOCKINGLY BY FAR -- the best dish was by Giada De Laurentiis. LET'S ALL EAT SOME GIADA MINESTRONE!
