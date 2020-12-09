What's Really Going On With The Sister Wives Cast Today! Tabs, Wed., Dec. 9, 2020
Dr. Katalin Kariko, who escaped Hungary with $1200 hidden in her daughter's teddy bear, spent 30 years studying mRNA and made your coronavax possible. (New York Post)
Sweden has at last ended its ridiculous laissez faire attitude to the virus — including actively discouraging mask use so as to bring on "herd immunity" because shruggy emoticon — and only has all these deaths plus a broken economy to show for it. — Wall Street Journal
TRIGGER WARNING for YOUR FACE MIGHT FREEZE THIS WAY:
TOOTH LOSS is one symptom of #LongCovid. Congressman Louie Gohmert’s tooth just came out during a speech. He had… https://t.co/RkOgtJ4nuh— Eric Feigl-Ding (@Eric Feigl-Ding)1607468040.0
Well we guess it's not impossible that we're keeping slave mole children on Mars after all, since Israel-NASA-dude says we've got a secret colony there with the aliens! (Jerusalem Post)
Joe Biden is nominating Rep. Marcia Fudge as secretary of Housing and Urban Development. That's fine! That's great! She's great! But I really really really wanted to see her at Ag because FOOD FOR PEOPLE FUCKING MATTERS, it's her expertise — she chairs the Agriculture Committee's Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations — and I really really really wanted to see someone who could right historic and current wrongs against Black farmers, among other fucking pressing matters. But housing is good. It's fine, it's great. (IMPRESS ME AT AG PLS JOBIDEN. Ohhhhh, we're going with "the profile in courage — Wonkette link and note that byline! — who fired Shirley Sherrod," Politico? Oh.) — CNN
"Supreme Court deals crushing blow to Trump," CNN? I will click you.
Trump wants NAMES DAMMIT of every Republican in Congress who's whispered that actually Joe Biden won. Whatever. — The Hill
Ken Paxton's crazy Texas lawsuit against "states that didn't vote for Donald Trump." Did Liz write this up yet? Because at 6:45 a.m. yestertoday, I told them I was taking the day off for "tired." And I did. (Texas Tribune)
All those "brave" Republicans would have stolen the election for him, it was just too big to steal. — Amanda Marcotte at Salon
Judge says Trump can't just ban an entire publishing platform because "emergency" after all, in re TikTok. Who would have guessed? (NPR)
CHRISTMAS STAR, BITCHEZ. — NBC News
Well this is correct: Legacies should be studied and remembered, but that doesn't mean honoring them with naming, particularly when they do racist genociding! (AP)
God DAMMIT! Jack Stuef, formerly and infamously of Wonkette, found Forrest Fenn's treasure. (Outside) A Chicago lady is suing for the tort of "no fair." (Chicago Tribune) Stuef's "3000 well-crafted words" in remembrance of Fenn. (Medium)
