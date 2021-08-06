When Are The Next Wonkmeet Parties? Bet YOU'D Like to Know!
Time for another reminder of the week's coming Wonkmeet parties next week from WonkMeet.com, because it's Friday and Rebecca ain't wanna write it, she is still busy sending you thank you notes. I am honored, and also it is a fast post to write, so that is good too! Come join your fellow filthy fuckaducks and bring your filthy fuckaducklings along too!
The festivities will kick off in SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA on Thursday, August 12, at Chicano Park, from 6 to 9 p.m. Yr Editrix herself will be there, co-hosting with Wonkette Deep State Operative Binkysbroad! Bring your bad self and a "potluck," and now I understand what Rebecca meant in the Chatcave when she said she'd "be out next week driving to SD," and boy am I ever glad i didn't ask what possessed her to go to South Dakota during Delta Season!
Then, come the weekend, Yr Own Dok Zoom will be coming to SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, for the Wonkmeet on Saturday, August 14 in Spokane Audubon Park at 6 p.m. Look for the WonkMeet flag!
Hosted by Wonkette Deep State Operatives Paul and Skepti-KC, who note this will be a "Family friendly event in a city park, so keep it cool, ya know." We think that means you gotta wear pants.
Finally, on Sunday, August 15, in LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, your hosts will be Rebecca and Wonkette Deep State Operative CAlly for a meetup at Pan Pacific Park, 7600 Beverly Blvd from 3 to 6 p.m, which is earlier than the other two, can you knuckleheads who are jetting to all three remember that? (Haha, like any of our knuckleheads have jets!)
If you need advice on where to stay or other local info, please contact one of the hosts. Dok knows about as much about Los Angeles as he does New York, so we'll just assume the festivities will include a hot rod race in the dry LA River, after which Jack Nicholson will nearly drown there, too.
You know who won't be at any of these? Kid Zoom, who will be working, and Thornton, who can't be trusted on road trips. Leave him alone five minutes and he'll find the nearest rubber mousie truck, the fiend. But they send their love!
Have you a good weekend, and we still have your cocktail recipe coming up for an open thread, this is not an open thread, you got that, you?
Wonkette loves you and is entirely funded by reader donations. If you can, please give $5 or $10 a month so we can pay to have the cat extracted from Kid's forehead.
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.