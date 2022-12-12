Monday White House Press Briefing Is Must-See TV!
Today it's Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
Maybe they'll talk some more about how they didn't bring Paul Whelan back from Russia because they wanted to discriminate against straight white men.
You know, unless Tucker Carlson is wildly off base with that one.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!
And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!
Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.