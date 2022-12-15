White House Press Briefing Shares Update On 5G Wireless Internet Gremlins In COVID Boosters
Relax, Elon, we're just fucking kidding.
OR ARE WE?
Anyway, Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID guy, is in the building for today's briefing, so we bet he talks COVID.
Unless he wants to talk about the hottest finds from Kyrsten Sinema's Facebook Marketplace.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!
And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!
Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.