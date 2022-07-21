WonkTVJuly 21, 2022 02:25 PM
Biden's Got The Stinky COVID, So Here's A Press Briefing
Originally there was not going to be a press briefing today, and instead there would be a gaggle on the plane, because Joe Biden was going to be traveling.
But now he tested positive for the COVID.
So now Karine Jean-Pierre and the COVID guy Dr. Ashish Jha are doing a briefing at the White House.
And you may partake in it!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!
Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!
Evan Hurst
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.