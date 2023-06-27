WonkTVJune 27, 2023 01:11 PM
There Is A Substitute Teacher For Today's White House Press Briefing
But you still have to be good because it's White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton, and she deserves your best behavior.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
Just got to BlueSky!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!
Evan Hurst
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.