WonkTVJune 07, 2023 01:38 PM
LIVE: Is This Tucker Carlson's Yak Herder? And Other Important Questions For The White House!
We are just saying, Tucker Carlson was seeing a man about a yak, and we figure somebody should ask the White House about that.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
Just got to BlueSky!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!
Evan Hurst
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.