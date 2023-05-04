james comerkarine jean-pierrevideowhite house press briefing may 4 2023youtube

LIVE: BIDEN RESIGNS Just Kidding It's Just The White House Press Briefing

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
May 04, 2023 01:23 PM
LIVE: BIDEN RESIGNS Just Kidding It's Just The White House Press Briefing
Giphy

Sorry, James Comer's letter about how Joe Biden took a bribe about a thing from a person in a place was so scary, we're just anticipating the resignation at any moment.

Here, watch your briefing:

www.youtube.com


Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc