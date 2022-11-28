Press Briefings Are Back, God Bless Us Everyone!
We guess things are back to normal for a minute before the next round of The Holidays. So have a press briefing!
The White House website says it's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby. So that's who you're learnin' shit from today.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!
And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!
Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.