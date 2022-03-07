jen psaki russia ukraine video white house press briefing march 7 2022 white house press briefing today youtube
Another Week Of Press Briefings Begins NOW
Things are getting worse and worse in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin is just getting more evil. So this briefing will likely be about that.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.