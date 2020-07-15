Trump White House So Mad At Trump White House For Attacking Wise Dr. Fauci, Who Is Very Stupid
Who gave White House trade adviser Peter Navarro the go-ahead to publish a scathing op-ed about how Dr. Anthony Fauci is wrong about everything? That's a gripping stumper of a mystery with only one suspect: Donald Trump. Oh, let's throw an “allegedly" in there to be on the safe side, but c'mon, it's Donald Trump. Allegedly. But really, it's Trump. Allegedly.
Navarro is a well-documented crank with no medical expertise, but he declared Dr. Fauci a big dummy who's been wrong on everything.
From Navarro's cranky crappy "op-ed" type thing in USA Today:
In late January, when I was making the case on behalf of the president to take down the flights from China, Fauci fought against the president's courageous decision — which might well have saved hundreds of thousands of American lives
USA Today kept this paragraph, which is a lie, but includes a link debunking the libel: Fauci was an early advocate for travel restrictions when it made sense and was more than just reflexive xenophobia.
When I warned in late January in a memo of a possibly deadly pandemic, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was telling the news media not to worry.
Peter Navarro did write a memo. Good for him. Did the fucking president of the United States see it? Dr. Fauci doesn't form coronavirus task forces. That's the president, and Trump didn't bother to do so until February. He also repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus, even saying at his hate rallies that the media coverage of it was a “Democrat hoax" meant to hurt him.
Of course, this is a lie by omission too. Every time Fauci said not to worry at that moment, he also said things could change at any moment.
When I was working feverishly on behalf of the president in February to help engineer the fastest industrial mobilization of the health care sector in our history, Fauci was still telling the public the China virus was low risk.
This implies that the president, who hate-watches “Morning Joe," wasn't aware of what Dr. Fauci said on television. There was potential to keep the virus “low risk" in the US through testing and containment, but the Trump administration bungled if not outright obstructed the COVID-19 response and let the virus spread unchecked.
Also, let's click on the link USA Today lovingly provided to see if Navarro is still full of shit. What did Fauci actually say when he allegedly said coronavirus was "low"?
Q. Bottom line, how worried should people in America be?
A. The risk of coronavirus in this country is still relatively low, but, as I said about the possibility of emerging into a pandemic, this could change. As of today, on the 17th of February, the risk is really relatively low. But we, the public health officials, have to take this seriously enough to be prepared for it changing and there being a pandemic.
It's almost like scientists are constantly assessing things based on the facts on the ground, and updating their assessments when things change.
Navarro goes on like this for a while. Every sentence in the op-ed is easily debunked. All 10 of them. (Really.)
Anyway, clearly in at least some parts of the White House, the strategy is still to destroy Dr. Fauci, and Trump is acting like a common crime boss, sending out his minions to try to make this Fauci's fault. That doesn't work when you're the incumbent president who's failed to contain a pandemic. Voters will hold Trump accountable, not whoever he throws under a bus.
It's a strange campaign strategy anyway, because Dr. Fauci isn't running for president. Joe Biden is, and Americans trust both men more than Trump on the coronavirus. Trump could wind up losing the election twice over.
We mentioned yesterday that Stephen Moore, Trump's outside-the-White House economic adviser and, you know, not a doctor, was working on a memo about how much Dr. Fauci sucked. The tome was called “Dr. Wrong," because Dr. Fauci isn't always right. He says something one day and then says something different a few weeks later just because he received new information, again, like a common scientist.
That memo's not yet released, presumably because Moore can't determine if Dr. Fauci is “Dr. Wrong" or “Dr. Doom."
MOORE: Fauci's been "Dr. Doom"… and I don't have a problem with him being "Dr. Doom."
Marvel Comics might.
MOORE: I have a problem with him being wrong, wrong, wrong… He's been a detriment to getting the economy reopened, with a lot of his false predictions.
Dr. Fauci isn't Nostradamus, dumb ass, and the president hasn't listened to his “predictions," which is the whole problem.
While Moore was polishing that turd of an argument, Navarro jerk-blocked him and released his op-ed. Now everyone at the White House is social distancing themselves from it. White House comms director Alyssa Farah tweeted early this morning that Navarro's piece didn't “go through the normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone," and that Trump “values the expertise of medical professionals advising his administration." Someone must've shown him real poll numbers.
If Farah is telling the truth, then the story is even more nuts than if she's lying. In the midst of a pandemic,… https://t.co/b0Ti0g6zzi— David Frum (@David Frum)1594816434.0
Less than 10 minutes after Farah's tweet dropped, CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang, who doesn't put up with Trump's shit, pointed out that Navarro might be stupid but he's not a loose cannon who'd go rogue this way (she said it more politely). If the communications department didn't sign off on it, then who did? We don't need to gather the suspects in the study before revealing the likely culprit.
This was another fine Trump mess. He tried to hit Dr. Fauci through Navarro but must've gotten squeamish, so the White House is hanging Navarro out to dry while looking like it couldn't organize a sock hop let alone manage this pandemic. Jennifer Rubin put it best when she described the administration today as a “house of mirrors built by idiots."
