White Trump Supporters Shocked To Learn That ‘Law And Order’ Might Apply To Them
Donald Trump's re-election campaign was primarily about LAW AND ORDER. He preferred to ignore the deadly pandemic that was devastating the nation and instead scare his supporters with bed-wetting predictions about how Joe Biden would preside over The Purge.
And then, on January 6, 2021, a date your grandkids will have to learn in school, Trump personally raised a lynch mob and unleashed them on both chambers of Congress.
The mob invaded the Capitol building, chillaxed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, stole the speaker's lectern as a sad little “trophy," and, oh, beat a cop to death. Five people in total died, and some thugs even declared they wanted to hang Vice President Mike Pence from a tree, as you do with “traitors" who won't break the law and enable your mad king's coup.
Trump delivered his own nightmare. It was shocking but not surprising.
During the Republican National Convention in August, the annoying St. Louis couple who pointed guns at pedestrians who cut through their yard warned about Biden's oncoming Marxist mobs.
PATTY MCCLOSKEY: So make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats' America.
MARK MCCLOSKEY: President Trump will defend the God-given right of every American to protect their homes and their families.
It was still Trump's America on January 6, and he watched this chaos on his behalf with reported delight because he thought it might help him stay in power.
Elaine Godfrey wrote in The Atlantic that this Assault on Cell Block Congress could've been much worse, and there's no reason to believe this was the end.
"President Trump has ignited fire within people," a protester named Maria told me on Wednesday afternoon, before either of us knew that rioters had broken into the Capitol. "Some of these guys … they're ready to go to war or die for their country today. This is not going away anytime soon."
QAnon caucus member Rep. Lauren Boebert from Colorado didn't get her Annie Oakley on and help hold off the mob. However, she'd earlier tweeted that “Today is 1776," so she likely wasn't anti-insurrection. She helped spread Trump's lies about the election that fueled the attack.
Conservatives have been desperate to conflate the violent assault on the Capitol with random riots and looting this summer. The latter wasn't part of any organized political effort. Also, anarchist idiots at least have the decency to wear masks and not brag on social media about their multiple felonies.
Meet Jenny Cudd from Midland Texas "WE did break down @SpeakerPelosi's office door and somebody stole her gavel and… https://t.co/N8sLUX36uY— Cleavon MD (@Cleavon MD)1610064609.0
Jenny Cudd, a Midland, Texas, business owner and former mayoral candidate, confessed on a now-viral Facebook live post that she was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol building. I don't care how white you are, there are laws in this country against that sort of thing.
CUDD: We had to scale a wall to get there and we just pushed and pushed and pushed, and yelled go and yelled charge, and we just pushed and pushed and pushed and we got in. There was a door that was open, we went through the door and we were inside.
Cudd later back-pedaled and claimed that she meant “we" in a more general sense. She wasn't referring to herself personally. This was the royal “we," I guess. We are not amused.
CUDD: I did not break any laws, I went inside the Capitol completely legally and I did not do anything to hurt anybody or destroy any property.
This is absurd. Last Tuesday, I wrote that the Capitol is one of the most secure buildings in the nation, a remark that's aged as well as boxed wine. Cudd considers herself somehow better than the “mob" that invaded the McCloskey's private street. It is perfectly acceptable for her and her fellow MAGA goons to “break down" Pelosi's office door. She doesn't understand how this is a crime. She's free, white, and over 21.
During the protests this summer, Trump issued an executive order imposing draconian penalties on anyone who damaged federal property. The following passage suffocates irony with a fluffy pillow.
Anarchists and left-wing extremists have sought to advance a fringe ideology that paints the United States of America as fundamentally unjust and have sought to impose that ideology on Americans through violence and mob intimidation. They have led riots in the streets, burned police vehicles, killed and assaulted government officers as well as business owners defending their property, and even seized an area within one city where law and order gave way to anarchy. During the unrest, innocent citizens also have been harmed and killed.
These criminal acts are frequently planned and supported by agitators who have traveled across State lines to promote their own violent agenda. These radicals shamelessly attack the legitimacy of our institutions and the very rule of law itself.
Trump supporters see "left wing extremists" and assume the rest doesn't apply to them. They don't comprehend that claiming America's elections are all "rigged" would qualify as a “fringe ideology that paints the United States of America as fundamentally unjust." No, that only refers to the 1619 Project.
Conservatives love LAW AND ORDER when it's simply a dog-whistled call to make life more difficult for Black people.
The Dred Scott decision declared that Black people have no "rights that the white man is bound to respect." Today, Trump supporters seemingly believe that America has no laws they are bound to respect. They're about to learn a hard lesson. A Trump supporter at the MAGA insurrection rally complained that the cops were tear gassing them.
"This is not America," she said. "They're shooting at us. They're supposed to shoot BLM, but they're shooting the patriots."
Sherlock Holmes said it best: “Violence does in truth recoil upon the violent, and the schemer falls into the pit which he digs for another."
