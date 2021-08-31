Who Is Mike Richards? Bet He Wishes We All Didn't Know The Answer
Michael Richards, the "Jeopardy!" producer who named himself the quiz show's new host, then got quitfired as host after like a week because he was revealed to be kind of scummy, has now been shitcanned altogether from his job as producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel Of People Not Smart Enough For Jeopardy." CNN has the details, such as they are:
Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of business and strategy at "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," emailed staff the news on Tuesday.
"We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks," Prete wrote. "That clearly has not happened."
So what other "internal difficulties and disruptions" had continued even after he stepped down? Like, beyond having been named in some discrimination lawsuits, and also having said nasty things on a podcast he hosted, like asking his younger female cohost and assistant gross stuff like whether they'd ever taken "booby pictures," and just generally being the kind of guy who was like that all the time. And, haha, a joke about Jews having big noses.
The New York Times says that basically lots of people who worked on "Jeopardy!" were just bummed about how he had soiled the show's good name with the besmirch statements and the general seaminess at his core as a human being.
Crew members confronted Mr. Richards on Aug. 19 in an emotional meeting, where they expressed dismay at his past behavior and said it had imperiled the show's reputation. An all-hands call last week that included Mr. Richards left some staff members demoralized. Some "Jeopardy!" fans also said they were confused as to why Mr. Richards was being allowed to stay on behind the scenes.
A final decision was made over the weekend, the person said.
And now LeVar Burton gets to be the host, right? Aw hell, no such luck, at least not yet. It's back to guest hosts, for now, says CNN:
Sony has selected Mayim Bialik, a neuroscientist and actress best known for her work on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," to be the first guest host of "Jeopardy!" She had been named earlier as the host of "Jeopardy!" prime time specials, which some saw as a consolation prize. Bialik has since been scrutinized for some previous comments of her own, including anti-vaccine statements. Bialik's publicist told The Washington Post that Bialik and her sons are fully vaccinated against coronavirus and that Bialik "believes in the science behind vaccines and medicine."
We would just like to point out that you would never have seen even a hint of that drama with LeVar Burton, who would instead have gotten right behind science and would have urged you to read more about vaccines and how they work.
The new season of "Jeopardy!" starts in September, and given Sony's run of brilliant decisions so far, the show will probably end up being hosted by The Room director Tommy Wiseau, who will insist on writing all the questions himself.
