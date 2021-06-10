Who Loves Joe Biden? WORLD.
Some news about how the world sees America and President Joe Biden, while he's on his first big fancy foreign trip!
Few weeks back, Morning Consult did a poll of EVERY PERSON IN THE WORLD that found that, after President Biden's first 100 days, the world already hated America a little less than it did when the previous dumbfuck was president. In 14 carefully selected countries, people liked us, on average, nine percent better than they did before. It was a start! America got a Biden Bump from the world!
Well, the bump is getting bigger. We sure hope nobody tells the world that America is out of trailers and car chips and refrigerators and lumber, and that it's all Joe Biden's fault, because our dumb president is too lazy to make them himself. Because according to Pew right now, 62 percent of the countries they polled say they view America favorably, up from 34 percent last year when Donald Trump was president.
More than that, though? They asked if the entire world trusts the American president to do the right thing. This jump is INSAAAAAAANE.
In the 12 countries surveyed both this year and last, a median of 75 percent of respondents expressed confidence in Biden to "do the right thing regarding world affairs," Pew found, compared with 17 percent for Trump last year.
Wow. Wow! From 17 percent to 75 percent! They like this Old Handsome Joe! And the world apparently likes it when America has fair elections and doesn't elect the stupidest tyrant in the world. (Wonder if there's anything Congress could do to make sure that keeps happening, HMMMMM.)
Only one world leader does better on that metric, and it is German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Pulling in super-low numbers like Trump used to get are ... oh surprise, they are Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping of China!
Pew shares this graphic comparing 2021 and 2017, so it's an apples-to-apples comparison between Trump's first year and Biden's first year.
As you can see in the graphic, blue is Biden, and catshit vomit sauce green is Donald Trump. Fully 77 percent of respondents think Biden is qualified, we guess because they don't get the daily Fox News Biden Senility Report. Only 16 percent thought that about Trump. Only 14 percent of respondents thought Biden was dangerous, whereas 72 percent thought that about Trump. And only 13 percent think Biden's arrogant, whereas literally everybody with a pulse knows Trump is the most arrogant a-hole in world history.
People are happier and more optimistic about America! People are happy America is rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, and they're happy we're rejoining the World Health Organization.
It's not all blowjobs and free ice cream cones, though. We have so much work to do, read it and weep:
Among the 16 publics Pew surveyed in 2021, majorities or pluralities described the United States as a "somewhat reliable" partner. The proportion of respondents who said the United States is "very reliable" was below 20 percent in every place.
And with the United States having the highest coronavirus death toll in the world, a divided nation still licking its wounds after the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump still wielding political clout, the image of American democracy appears to have taken a lasting hit.
Attitudes are mixed about how well the U.S. political system functions, and in most surveyed publics, less than 10 percent of respondents said it works very well.
"Publics in the advanced economies surveyed are largely skeptical that democracy in the U.S. is a good example for other countries to follow," the report reads.
Majorities in most places think the United States "used to be a good example, but has not been in recent years," while up to about a quarter reject the notion that it has ever been a model democracy. Young people were particularly skeptical in about half of places surveyed.
They can't unsee the Trump years, and we are decidedly not the beacon of freedom we used to be.
Here's another graphic:
That "somewhat" is doing a lot of heavy lifting. They're hopeful we can be a reliable partner, but ehhhhhhhhh they'll see. They think maybe our political system works well, but only six percent of the world is like, "OH YEAH, one shithead in West Virginia should get to decide everything for all 535 members of Congress and also the president! That's TOTALLY what democracy is."
And look at that 57 percent who say American democracy "used to be a good example, but has not been in recent years." That's an important number.
But still, things are getting better. We just have to keep fighting to claw our way back, because those numbers can go up, but they sure as hell can go right back down.
Read through the whole survey here if you'd like to nerd out on some polling. If you're not a nerd, you may stay right here at Wonkette's lunch table.
[Washington Post / Pew Research]
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.