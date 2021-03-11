cspan house appropriations financial services and general government subcommittee louis dejoy hearing louis dejoy hearing livestream
Who Wanna Watch Democrats Yell At Garbage Human Louis DeJoy?
Do it right here! The House Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee will be hosting that pigfuck Postmaster General Louis DeJoy at 2 p.m., and since Wonkette is the new C-SPAN, you can watch it right here!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is ad-free and funded ENTIRELY by YOU. Be the change you want to see in the world! Thank you we love you!
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.