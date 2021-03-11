cspan house appropriations financial services and general government subcommittee louis dejoy hearing louis dejoy hearing livestream

Who Wanna Watch Democrats Yell At Garbage Human Louis DeJoy?

Congress
Evan Hurst
March 11, 2021 01:51 PM

Do it right here! The House Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee will be hosting that pigfuck Postmaster General Louis DeJoy at 2 p.m., and since Wonkette is the new C-SPAN, you can watch it right here!


Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!

Wonkette is ad-free and funded ENTIRELY by YOU. Be the change you want to see in the world! Thank you we love you!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc