Who Wants To Hear About Atlanta Shooter's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day?
By now you know there was a horrific series of murders last night in Atlanta, at three massage parlors known to be staffed and frequented by Asian women.
As it always tends to be with things like this, we didn't know a lot when the news started coming out, when we got a picture of the suspect, who looks like any MAGA mob incel. It was hard not to contextualize it with the stunning rise of anti-Asian violence, particularly against Asian women, particularly over the last few months.
What we know for sure:
- The suspect is Robert Aaron Long, and he is 21. He goes by Aaron.
- He allegedly murdered eight people, including six Asian women.
- And from the department of oh for fucks sake: "They come across as a good Christian family," said Mary Morgan, 88 years old, to the Washington Post. "They used to go to church on a regular basis, and I've never seen anything bad out of them." So that's just great. Let's talk about how much the latest "lone wolf" loved Jesus.
According to a law enforcement spokesperson in a press conference this morning, when Long was picked up, he was on his way to Florida to do more murders, of people in the "porn industry."
Long told law enforcement his murder spree wasn't about race, but rather his "sex addiction." Which seems to elide the fact that he targeted Asian women. (By the way, of the two victims who were not Asian, one was a white woman. The eighth was a white man.)
"We believe that he frequented these [massage parlors] in the past and may have been lashing out," said the law enforcement spox. He was just trying to "eliminate his temptation." As if the answer couldn't be that he was a sex addict AND he targeted specifically Asian women because of bias, as if the over-sexualization of Asian women in American society couldn't be some kind of contributing factor here.
Asian women are your punchlines Sex workers are your punchlines Kung flu is your punchline You fucking did this— Jenny Yang (@Jenny Yang)1615948083.0
There's also the fact that, according to reporter Frida Ghitis on Twitter, Korean media had an interview with a surviving witness who reported that Long said, "I'm going to kill all Asians."
To be clear, law enforcement says it has not ruled out white boy racist rage as a motive.
Another law enforcement spokesperson said Long "understood the gravity" of what he had done, but was "pretty much fed up" and "at the end of his rope" and "yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did." Seriously. And we understand that the officer wasn't making excuses, but rather explaining what the suspect told law enforcement, but FUCKING SERIOUSLY?
"Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did" -- a law enforcement official explains Robert Aaro… https://t.co/w45sJL7eNx— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1615993838.0
What do you do when you have a bad day and you are just really fed up? As long as your answer is not anywhere near "go out and murder Asian women," you're probably fine!
The law enforcement spokespeople did not address whether or what kind of fast food they bought him. We are just curious since that's what they usually do with 21-year-old white guys having bad days who just murdered multiple people of other races in cold blood, right? Isn't that in the manual? Shucks, we are not certain.
We are already starting to learn about the life story of this poor lost sheep, because that's what always happens when a white man hauls off and massacres people, they frame him as a poor lost sheep and tell us his life story. The Washington Post tells us Christian leaders are "wrestl[ing]" with Long's "Southern Baptist ties," as if anyone outside the conservative white Christian bubble is actually surprised a Good Southern Baptist did this. (To be clear, the Post article isn't bad, the Baptist leaders expressing shock are.)
The Daily Beast tells us Long's Instagram said his life was "Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God." According to a high school classmate, he didn't even cuss! Why, they're even passing around a video Long made in 2018 for his church, Crabapple First Baptist in Milton, Georgia, where he tells the story of how he got saved and baptized. Awwwwwww, tell us more about his walk with the Lord, just kidding, HE MURDERED A BUNCH OF ASIAN WOMEN IN COLD BLOOD, CAN WE STOP TREATING EVERY WHITE MALE SHOOTER LIKE SOME SNOWFLAKE WE HAVE TO ANALYZE TO FIND OUT HOW THIS VERY GOOD BOY COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A BAD THING?
Seriously, fucking every goddamn mass shooter in America is a young white dude. This is not a damn human interest piece.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have both addressed the shooting, and both have contextualized it as a crime against Asian Americans, as well they should. Biden referenced the "brutality against Asian-Americans," just as he addressed the issue during his first primetime address to the nation last week. Vice President Harris said, "We don't yet know — we're not yet clear — about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged."
VP Kamala Harris tells Asian American community “we stand with you,” following Atlanta area massage parlor shooting… https://t.co/0lOKl85W1i— The Recount (@The Recount)1615998234.0
But sure, tell us more about the shooter's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.
Open thread. Somber open thread. Be kind to each other.
