Who Will Lose The House Speaker's Race Today? Day Four LIVEBLOG!
Allo allo, it is me, the Editrix, because Friday is Evan's day off! So I am here to BLOOG at you like the olden days, when you hadn't yet bought me four full-time employees, a nice freelance roster, a husband, and a mansion in Detroit!
Today we come together as one to watch 47 hours of MSNBC and laugh until we throw up at poor Republican (putative) leader Kevin McCarthy, whose lifelong dreams of untrammeled power are just getting beaten like a baby seal on this here pile of jagged rocks that is Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert and 19 or so of their stupidest friends.
Honestly, and this is true — don't hate the player (me) — the week so far of "make Kevin McCarthy huuuurt" has given me an inkling of an unfamiliar feeling I am identifying as "vague respect" for Gaetz, who is taking the spittle-flecked opprobrium of all of Fox News and the Wall Street Journal with something approaching aplomb. If he were the Squad and the speaker hopeful were Nancy Pelosi, I would not be happy! I would be very angry with them, probably angry enough for "rage stroke"! But the Squad did not do that, because the Squad are not nihilists. Gaetz and Boebs et al. are, and that is their ethos. Sure it's dangerous, and today's lunatics will be tomorrow's warlords in our post-apocalyptic Somali paradise, but he's not standing down. He's taking everything McCarthy is offering, and then shitting on him more. And I dig it. If the Republican Party doesn't want to be taken hostage, they are welcome to vote for a Democrat.
Now let's see, with today's expected absences, if Hakeem Jeffries can steal this shit :D
12:10: WE GOT A QUORUM! OMG so exciting. (But it is, I haven't had this much fun in aaaaages.)
I still would like to know if it would fucking kill NBC to use one of its chyrons to say who the fuck these people. Anyway, some porcine gentleman from California rises to nominate "man of God" Kevin McCarthy, rick-santorum-wanking.gif. UPDATE: It was Mike Garcia apparently.
They're really sticking with "wide open border" (it's not), Democrats are doing Fentanyl at you, and the QAnon-adjacent "human trafficking" (which they're not actually willing to do anything about, because most of the actual human trafficking is "kids who got kicked out of their houses" and they don't want to actually help anyone). Anyway, vote McCarthy, also we love the police, which is pretty rich on January 6. Oooh, here's a new one: Joe Biden loves the Chinese Communists. Like we didn't know. Oh, and now he's bringing up Joe Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan and military suicides. Guess what he's not bringing up! HINT IT IS SOMETHING THAT HAPPENED ON THIS DAY TWO YEARS AGO RIGHT IN THAT VERY HOUSE CHAMBER.
12:20: Is it Jim Clyburn? I think so but don't know? IT WOULD BE HELPFUL IF ANYONE WOULD SAY. Mr. Presumably Clyburn rises to slap some fools with education about the greatness of America, you fuckin traitors. You fuckin insurrectionists. You fuckin piece of shit cop-murderers who tried to overturn the will of the people through Proud Boy violence and Oath Keeper armies, fuck you, says Clyburn not like that.
12:28: Matt Gaetz rises to take exception with Mike Garcia's nomination of Kevin McCarthy, firstly that McCarthy had "earned" the position, when in fact he has not "earned" the votes, so ... yeah, I'm still with Hermy the elf who wanted to be a dentist here!
Hermy the elf who wanted to be a dentist
After quite a little speech about what a soulless piece of shit Kevin McCarthy is, Gaetz nominates Jim Jordan, which Jordan has already said he does not want. Matt Gaetz: Not concerned about consent! Boebs is up, she says Kevin Hern again. So ... sure okay.
12:35: And this vote goes up to 12.
Dan Bishop of North Carolina fiiiiiinally flips from one of the "others" to Kevin McCarthy. And some other schmuck does too. If three more people vote against him, Kevin McCarthy loses No. 12.
Oh no! Andrea Mitchell (gross) says a McCarthy voter's wife gave birth and there are "medical complications" so he has to go, and the magic vote number today is 217, also someone else just voted for McCarthy, I can't tell who they are saying, maybe you can. And a fourth guy just switched to McCarthy, BOOO LAME THIS SUCKS.
But I hope that member's baby and wife are okay.
Steve Kornacki is on the screen to say the only people left who are anti-McCarthy (besides the Democrats, duh) are Gaetz and Byron Donalds? We know what Gaetz is doing. We don't know what Byron Donalds is doing though!
12:45: Wait what is Kornacki's Family Feud style scoreboard, DAMMIT THAT WAS HALF THE SCOREBOARD. So strike all the last paragraph, it is NO LONGER OPERATIVE, stupid Kornacki scoreboard only showed half at a time. Fuckin misleading Kornacki bullshit.
Byron Donalds voted for McCarthy, now that he's not anybody's Black friend today :(
And with Bob Good of Virginia, Kevin McCarthy lost his 12th speaker vote. Boy bye!
Weird, Trump said this morning that he would serve as speaker if elected. Seems like somebody should have nominated him today then, or I guess they don't love him no more.
Also, there's two other Republicans missing today, according to Andrea Mitchell, who just makes things LESS clear than they were, since she says three are missing but the number is still 217, which doesn't seem right! OH WELL WHO CAN EVER KNOW, NOT ME!
1:00: Anna Luna "Not A Witch" has switched to McCarthy, so six people so far have switched to McCarthy and six have not. With three of the Republicans gone — all McCarthy supporters — McCarthy can only lose three now. Well, not this time, he already lost this one. The 13th, when and if that starts.
