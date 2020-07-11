Who Would Have Believed This Woman-Hating Racist Was Writing Tucker Carlson's Show?
In August of last year, Tucker Carlson declared that white supremacy was a "hoax," perpetrated by the left and "used to divide the country and keep a hold on power," for reasons. We all imagined it! Nothing he ever said was actually racist, we just said that those things were racist because we wanted to make him look bad.
It is probably very likely that the person who wrote that rant, along with the many other rants that made Tucker a favorite with all the non-existent white supremacists, was a guy who spent pretty much all his spare time writing extremely racist and bigoted things on the internet.
Carlson's head writer for the last four years, Blake Neff, resigned yesterday after a CNN investigation revealed his years-long history of writing bigoted and sexist posts on AutoAdmit, an unmoderated message board considered to be "4Chan for law students and lawyers."
Via CNN:
Just this week, the writer, Blake Neff, responded to a thread started by another user in 2018 with the subject line, "Would u let a JET BLACK congo n****er do lasik eye surgery on u for 50% off?" Neff wrote, "I wouldn't get LASIK from an Asian for free, so no." (The subject line was not censored on the forum.) On June 5, Neff wrote, "Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down." On June 24, Neff commented, "Honestly given how tired black people always claim to be, maybe the real crisis is their lack of sleep." On June 26, Neff wrote that the only people who care about changing the name of the NFL's Washington Redskins are "white libs and their university-'educated' pets."
Well, that certainly tracks. As does this grossness.
On the forum, Neff has also expressed bigoted views. In 2014, he joked about "foodie faggots." And in the same year, he started a thread titled, "Urban business idea: He Didn't Do Muffin!" He joked one item could be, "Sandra Bland's Sugar-free Shortbreads!" In August 2019, a user started a thread titled, "We should just buy Canada and kick the Canadians out." Neff commented, "Okay but what do we do with the millions of Chinese people."
In addition to the many, many excruciatingly racist threads Neff participated in, he was also a dedicated woman-hater, spending the last five years mocking the dating life of a woman he knew from Facebook — a woman whom he referred to "as a slightly overweight Azn woman who is in her mid-30s and definitely looks it."
Now, there are certainly some things we could say about that, but there are lots of perfectly nice people out there, probably, who look like Neff. His looks are not his problem. I also think it's crappy to mock men for premature balding, because that's not anything they can help, unlike being a racist incel who hates women and writes for Tucker Carlson.
Neff had also recently started a new thread on another woman he knew, who had also dared to get older.
In March 2020, Neff started another lengthy thread mocking a separate woman with whom he was connected on social media. The woman had posted about freezing her eggs, and Neff apparently found that worth deriding in the AutoAdmit forum. He began posting about her in March of this year, in a thread he titled "Disaster: WuFlu outbreak endangers aging shrew's quest to freeze eggs." Neff posted to the thread, which racked up dozens of comments as users ridicule the woman, as recently as June 28.
You know, Neff having to resign from his job is a good outcome, but really, the best thing that can come out of all of this is that no woman ever speaks to him again, as long as he lives.
In 2017, Neff was featured in the Washington Post's Date Lab — a series in which D.C. professionals are set up with one another, go on a date and then report back.
He told his blonde date that he preferred brunettes. When he saw her drinking a cocktail at the bar while waiting for him because he was late, he told her that alcohol was poison. On the subject of hobbies, he said "Most of my hobbies allow me to escape women." He brought a giant book about Catherine The Great with him.
When his date said she "wasn't looking for a relationship right now" as they said goodbye, he told the Post that his first thought was "If I were Brad Pitt, you would be."
Yikes.
I'm not saying he's definitely a serial killer. In fact we can't say that. Because libel. I will say that if one were writing a character who was a misogynistic serial killer for a television show, one could not go wrong using Neff's entire persona as a basis for that character. Also that I would not eat any food he'd prepared.
Neff mentioned, both in that article and on the message board that he doesn't date much. It seems fair to say that this is probably one of the few positive things he has done for this world.
Alas, it's hard to imagine what the point of Neff resigning actually is. It's not as if he's going to be replaced with someone who is not an extremely racist right-wing wannabe edge-lord, because who else would want to write for Tucker Carlson? Frankly, he's absolutely perfect for the job, and Fox is probably going to have to spend a whole lot of time in the recesses of /pol/ or incels.co to find someone who can take his place.
[CNN]
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us! Also if you are buying stuff on Amazon, click this link!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse