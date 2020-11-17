What Are All These GOP Senators Congratulating Kamala Harris For?
Something happened on the Senate floor today:
An interesting scene on the Senate floor when several GOP senators congratulated Kamala Harris (most Rs still sidin… https://t.co/qsVYY18Xjz— Manu Raju (@Manu Raju)1605644743.0
Weird. Tim Scott and Mike Rounds and James Lankford said congratulations and Lindsey Graham gave her a fist bump?
But why?
Did something happen in Kamala Harris's life recently? Something good?
Maybe she finished a jigsaw puzzle.
Maybe she was the next contestant on "The Price Is Right." And she won!
Maybe she went on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" and only used the phone-a-friend to tell her friend that she was a millionaire now.
Maybe she made the basketball team!
Maybe she won the gold medal in figure skating at the Winter Olympics!
Maybe she just graduated from law school! Again!
Maybe she grew a PRIZED PEPPER.
Maybe she finally started that new business venture she never seemed to have time for before.
Maybe she got married. Again.
Maybe she and Doug married a whole new third person!
MAYBE THEY MARRIED BEYONCÉ.
Maybe she had a new baby.
Maybe she IS a new baby!
Maybe she retired, oh no, Kamala Harris, don't gooooooo!
Maybe she completed a CONQUEST. A sexxxy one!
Maybe she was elected vice president, of her neighborhood association!
It must be for SOME reason.
Oh well, we guess it will just have to be a riddle wrapped inside a mystery wrapped inside an enigma.
Here is a video of GOP senators congratulating Kamala Harris, because [unknown].
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returns to the Senate floor to cast a vote today. Here, Harris can be seen exte… https://t.co/6uv9b08eI3— The Recount (@The Recount)1605645122.0
OPEN THREAD.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
GIVE IT WONKETTE. We mean money. Thank you.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.