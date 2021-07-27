Why Did Mean Joe Biden Make Red State Republicans Refuse The COVID-19 Vaccine?
Who's responsible for COVID-19 vaccine rates stalling in the US like a rusty Ford pickup? If you're a Republican and constitutionally incapable of shame and human decency, the answer is obviously President Joe Biden.
Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed Biden for the mess we're in, and because he wasn't reduced to a smoldering pile of ash on the Senate floor, he also proved conclusively that there's no God.
The sack of manure in a urine-colored suit said:
After the Biden administration was very eager to claim ownership and spike the football on the vaccination trajectory largely inherited from Republican leadership, we've now seen vaccination rates in many places plateau on what this White House has been insisting is their watch.
The vaccine rates are abysmal primarily in Republican-run states, specifically Louisiana, Arkansas, and Missouri, but unlike his predecessor, Joe Biden considers himself president of the entire United States. Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to southern states to encourage vaccinations and was met with a dog-whistled chorus of “n-word go home." This was back in the distant past of last month when the GOP was telling everyone that the imaginary border crisis was the true threat to the nation's health.
Perhaps McConnell's most absurd lie is suggesting the Biden administration inherited anything productive from the previous White House squatter, who spent his entire lame duck period plotting coups and otherwise undermining democracy. He'd completely checked out on COVID-19. You'll note that while he publicly incited a violent mob that stormed the Capitol, he privately received the COVID-19 vaccine before finally leaving office.
McConnell's political gaslighting is shameless. He knows damn well that his fellow Republicans, as well as a rightwing media disinformation machine, are the reason why gullible dullards have refused to vaccine. However, Republicans leaders have slowly realized that even they can't suppress the vote enough to win future elections if all their constituents are dead.
Vaccine resisters are, generally speaking, spoiled babies, and Republicans have resorted to the most pathetic attempts to convince them to take their medicine. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote an op-ed filled with her usual lies where she explained why she finally got what she calls the "Trump vaccine."
What I found was simple: Dr. Fauci and the "because science says so" crowd of arrogant, condescending politicians and bureaucrats were wrong about more than their mandates and shutdowns that have inflicted incalculable harm on our people and economy. They also misjudged the Trump vaccine plan, which rolled out just as safely, quickly, and effectively as the Trump administration promised.
Sanders believes Trump deserves full credit for the vaccine the “science says so crowd" developed, but none of the blame for the necessary mask mandates and economic shutdowns. If the country had remained fully open and the virus was permitted to spread unchecked until a vaccine arrived, then we'd have only needed a few dozen doses.
The New York Times ran an opinion piece claiming that whatever the Trump administration released would likely be a dangerous political stunt. CNN did the same. But no one did more to undercut public confidence in the vaccine than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Biden doubted that the vaccine would be "real," while Harris said in a nationally-televised debate that she would not take any vaccine the Trump administration had a hand in creating.
Wow, the liar outdoes herself. You'd think she'd have gotten rusty, but she must've kept in shape over the past year, lying to her family for at least a half hour each day. She accuses Biden and Harris of undercutting public confidence in the vaccine, yet Democratic politicians and voters are the ones taking the vaccine without whining about it. Vaccine resisters have given their reasons, and they have nothing to do with Biden or Harris and everything do with their own personal pettiness.
For the record, Harris said she didn't trust Trump specifically but "if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it." Biden's position from September 2020 was similar: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump."
No one should trust Trump or his paid liar, Sanders. Still, we appreciate that she's encouraging Arkansas residents to get the damn vaccine. Just 35 percent of Arkansans are fully vaccinated, and she probably wants enough people alive to vote for her in the upcoming governor's race. She must think that slapping Trump's name on the vaccines will make his supporters stop believing it'll make their skin magnetic when they really just need to take a bath.
Trump himself tepidly "recommended" people get vaccinated during his Arizona ROUTER! diatribe, but he still insists people are refusing to protect themselves and others because they don't trust (actual) President Joe Biden. He's selling the “Trump vaccine" about as well as he did Trump steaks.
Last year, Republicans blamed Biden for the unrest in American cities and he wasn't in office yet. Now, they're blaming the president for their own sabotage of the vaccine rollout, which has cost people their lives. As my mother would say, Satan's getting their room ready.
