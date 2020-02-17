Why Does This Jesus Man Want Restaurants To Fail?
Twitter is a wonderful place where you can find cute animal videos and also complete idiots, like this thought from a guy called "Dave Ramsey," a bestselling writer of books on financial success. According to the wiki, Mr. Ramsey's books and radio show advocate "a fiscally disciplined approach to personal and household finances, including the strict management of debt, and often feature a Christian perspective."
We'd never heard of him before today, but here he is, explaining how to get out of debt:
If you're working on paying off debt, the only time you should see the inside of a restaurant is if you're working there.
Like a lot of common sense financial advice, it sounds very sensible and straightforward. And for most people, about as useful as the rightwing geniuses who explain that nobody would ever go bankrupt from medical bills if only they didn't waste their money on iPhones instead.
Yes, there's some basic common sense here: If you don't have a lot of money, you shouldn't spend a lot of money on fripperies, unless you're Donald Trump after one of his periodic casino bankruptcies. Mind you, people who study poverty tend to suggest that virtually nobody becomes poor because they went out for too many nice meals. It might just be a little more complex than that!
Because Americans are by nature a sinful, callous people who refuse to listen to good advice when it's right in front of them, Ramsey's tweet garnered a fair amount of mockery from people who suggested — probably from a table at a place they couldn't afford — that he was oversimplifying a bit.
How true this is! If only people would eat nothing but rice and beans, they would be out of debt before you know it! Unless you stay poor, in which case you are a loser who didn't follow the program in one of Dave's books. And anyone who says otherwise is just making excuses for lazy people who won't change their lives. Like this guy:
And then there were the folks who pointed out that since less than a quarter of Americans have no debt at all, American restaurants would be in a world of hurt if everyone literally followed his advice. Not that he's really talking to Mr. And Mrs. Straight White Upper Middle Class anyway, because they are virtuous and manage their debt effectively already. They are free to go out to dinner and then enjoy some nice sex in the missionary position for the purpose of procreation.
Nah, Ramsey is talking to you wasteful people who refuse to fix your ugly, pathetic lives by following his advice. And he's making bank off doing it. The replies are mostly from smartasses (my favorite: "That's I why I order curbside to go"), but oh, my, there are some True Believers in there, delighted at how they've fixed their debt problems by following Ramsey's program and astonished that anyone would question him. After all, he's rich! At least he is now, after a 1988 bankruptcy when his rental real-estate speculation business lost its financing, at least. You can bet he never went out to eat until he'd paid every penny back. (Except he didn't have to, because bankruptcy meant he didn't have to.)
And some people were just plain rude.
Anyway, the point is that if you are the sort of person who needs to be looked down upon, you'd better straighten up and fix your life, because there are no systems of power in this world, no exploitation, the system is always fair, and you too can be a self-made millionaire if you just stop fucking up, OK?
WORK HARDER, YOU.
Or loaf about, it's your OPEN THREAD!
[Dipshit on Twitter / PBS Newshour / NBC News]
Yr Wonkette is solely supported by reader donations. Please help us keep the servers humming and the writers paid. You could give more if you weren't always chowing down at fancy eateries, you know.
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.