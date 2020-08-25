abby johnson denzel washington donald trump jr. eric trump melania trump melania trump rnc michelle obama michelle obama dnc 2020 mike pompeo out of time rnc rnc 2020 rnc live coverage rnc night two live coverage tiffany trump video youtube rnc live coverage night two

Will Melania Say Michelle Obama's DNC 2020 Speech In Pig Latin? RNC, Night Two!

2020 presidential election
Evan Hurst
August 25, 2020 07:39 PM
trump GIF
Giphy

Tonight's the night you've been waiting for, for four years! Will Melania Trump plagiarize Michelle Obama's speech from last week's DNC, or will she pick a different one?

Find out, in this video!

Watch live: RNC Day 2 speakers include Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo www.youtube.com

So yeah, this is your "watch party" for night two of the RNC, but don't worry, you don't have to watch, and it certainly won't be a "party."

Other speakers besides Melania Trump will be Mike Pompeo, pissing on what's left of the position of secretary of State, and a godawful lie person anti-abortion hatemonger named Abby Johnson, who's most recently famous for saying she totally gets why the police might want to be a little more careful around her Black son. (Sounds kinda racist!)

Since they seem to be going in reverse order of Trump Children Daddy Loves Most, tonight there will be Eric and Tiffany, who may not be aware she doesn't actually have to do this. (Junior was last night.)

Also some other racists are speaking.

Here, watch a murder mystery movie with Denzel Washington in it! It is called Out Of Time!

Out of Time www.youtube.com

Good RNC, everyone. Good RNC.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

